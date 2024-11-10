Reading through time

In today’s fast-paced digital age, the simple act of reading a book has become a luxury for many. Amid the constant barrage of mobile phones, laptops, and other digital distractions, finding time to engage with the written word can seem increasingly difficult. However, a recent visit to my grandfather’s house reminded me of a time when reading wasn’t just a pastime — it was a deeply cherished ritual.

During my visit, I stumbled upon a fascinating collection of bound books, magazines and journals that my grandfather had meticulously preserved. These weren’t just any books; they were pages from the Kalki magazine issues between 1987 and 1989. What stood out even more was a special book he had created, dedicated solely to Ponniyin Selvan, carefully cut out and compiled from these magazines.

I couldn’t help but marvel at the time and effort he had invested in curating these collections. It’s not just the act of reading that struck me, but the sheer patience involved. Week after week, he had waited for each issue of Kalki magazine, following the ongoing serialisation of Ponniyin Selvan — a beloved historical novel. He didn’t just read them once and toss them aside; he took the time to preserve them for future generations. In the hustle of daily life, balancing work and family, he still found the time and space for literature, something that seems almost unimaginable today.

Reflecting on this, I was reminded of how much times have changed. Studies in recent years suggest a significant decline in reading habits. Books, once a mainstay of relaxation and intellectual growth, are now often replaced by digital content. The world we live in today is dominated by mobile phones, social media, and streaming services. People often scroll through endless feeds rather than sit down with a good book. The commitment required to sit with a book for hours or wait for a weekly magazine to arrive is almost foreign to today’s generation.

The life before these technologies could rightfully be called a golden period. There was a certain beauty in the way people engaged with literature back then. Waiting was a part of the experience — there was no instant gratification. If you were following a serialised novel in a magazine, you had to wait until the next week to find out what happened next. It made the act of reading more deliberate, more immersive. It required patience, a quality that seems to be in short supply today.

It’s not just the reading habits that have changed. Patience, as a virtue, appears to be fading in a world of instant solutions. Today, if a page doesn’t load in seconds or a video doesn’t buffer quickly enough, we move on to the next thing. In contrast, people in earlier generations didn’t have the option to binge-read or consume content at the pace we do now. Yet, they made the most of what they had. They invested time in understanding the stories they read, savouring each chapter and appreciating the craftsmanship of the writer.

Take Ponniyin Selvan as an example. It’s hard to imagine the excitement readers must have felt as they eagerly awaited the next chapter in the series. Today, the entire novel is available in bookstores or can be downloaded online within minutes. But in the late 1980s, readers of Kalki magazine had to follow the story piece by piece, week after week. My grandfather not only read these chapters but saved them, perhaps with the hope that future generations would appreciate the work as much as he did.

Looking at my grandfather’s collection, I am filled with admiration for the patience and dedication he displayed. In a world where time is constantly slipping away, perhaps there’s something to be learned from the past — something about slowing down, about being present, and about appreciating the art of reading as more than just a fleeting pastime. It’s a reminder that even in the midst of a busy work schedule, it is possible — and perhaps necessary— to find time for the quiet, reflective space that books provide.

