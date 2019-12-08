Raw is better that refined

Refined thinking and refined language are something to aspire for. But not refined food. The whiter the rice, the more refined it is. But except for carbohydrates, such rice carries no nutrients.

Using refined cooking oil in place of raw oil is not a good idea. Imported palm oil and others are being offered in the refined form. De-acidified, bleached and deodorised, they lose their flavour and become bland. It is not easy to find out with which oil the cooking was done . But in the process of refining, the oil loses most of its nutrients, and nowadays, it has become a necessary practice to replenish at least vitamins A, D and E in these oils by adding them before packing.

Pickle making in our households has been an annual ritual. Even that has been relegated to mass manufacture, with all sorts of pickles available round the year in small packs and are preferred over home-made ones . Naturally, these pickles use refined vegetable oils.

Salt is another victim of refining. Sea salt or rock salt was the staple seasoning mineral from time immemorial. It has now given way to refined and iodised salt that does not have even traces of other minerals, apart from sodium chloride and potassium iodide. Sea is a repository for almost all minerals on earth in varying proportions, and in the unrefined form, salt used to carry these trace minerals that were necessary for the human body to function. With the exclusive use of refined and iodised salt, the body is being deprived of these essential minerals. Thus refining has become a bane.

