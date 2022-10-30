Random fire kills the joy

Allow restricted use of fireworks for festivals, and not for anything else

While I was in a shop on a busy road, a deafening sound ripped through my ears followed by a huge column of smoke. Soon, I realised that it was a high-decibel firecracker burst to honour a dead man as I saw a long funeral procession moving slowly and flooding the whole road with flowers only to be crushed by speeding vehicles.

While its leading fireworks team fired a blast every five minutes, the shopkeeper whispered, “There is no occasion needed to burst crackers these days. They burn them to celebrate births, to condole deaths, to announce election victories, in wedding processions, at bus stations, and on temple premises and railway platforms without the slightest regard for the law of the land about the restrictions of time and place of their use.”

Some are utterly blind to where, when and how to use fireworks without endangering the lives of others. Is there no safer and harmless method to display our sentiments?

The restriction to burst firecrackers during festivals imposed by the courts are mostly flouted and it often goes unnoticed by the police. There are specific restrictions on the noise let out by firecrackers measured in decibels. Though the maximum permissible limit may differ from State to State, the chief scientist with a State pollution control Board is reported to have said once that 41 of the 55 types of firecrackers produced by Sivakasi units exceeded the permissible noise limit of 90 dB to 125 dB.

In an early-morning train accident which killed many in the 1980s caused by a powerful bomb explosion breaking one of the steel pillars of a bridge about four km from the nearest railway station, a pertinent question that arose was why did not the stationmaster, who had heard the blast, take action to stop the ill-fated express train from entering the section. It was clarified that he did not stop the train as he mistook the blast for a powerful firecracker used by someone for some function at a nearby village.

Without a limit

In India, high-decibel fireworks are being produced and used on all occasions at all places at all times, irrespective of the festival season or otherwise. It was also observed that if any stationmaster were to stop running trains after hearing such a blast, no train can run in our system because use of high-decibel firecrackers has become common across the country at all seasons and at all times for all functions, small or big, jubilant or otherwise

Because of noise pollution, toxic smoke and possible fire hazards, firecrackers are banned in many countries or are allowed only under supervision on special occasions. In India, the Supreme Court has only fixed certain time limits for use during festivals.

But there seems to be no curbs on the indiscriminate use of firecrackers on other occasions such as funeral processions and elections. There is also the suggestion to use “green crackers”, a concept yet to be understood by many.

No logic

Bursting of firecrackers may be an exhibition of joy and happiness about an occasion, customarily festivals. But one fails to understand the logic behind using them during funeral processions, damaging the eardrums of those alive. Don’t we have a better method to announce the departure of the dead?

What we need in India is rigid enforcement of the restrictions on production of harmful high-decibel firecrackers and confining their use only during festivals such as Deepavali. The producers and users of fireworks should bear in mind that they are meant for pleasure and not for jeopardising the health and serenity of others. While fireworks are traditionally meant for celebrating festivals, why misuse it for purposes such as funerals?

eden.alexander@yahoo.co.in