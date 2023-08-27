Rain and shine

August 27, 2023 01:58 am | Updated August 26, 2023 02:18 pm IST

One day in the month of June, I stood on the balcony, enjoying the small breeze of the evening. The air was still warm. The breeze touched my face, drying out the sweat on my forehead. Before I could feel the hotness in the air, dark clouds gathered. Soon the warm air turned into a cold wind.

There was a coconut tree right in front of our flat, and as a child, I was so sure that someday, the tree would fall into our balcony because of a strong gale. But that never happened.

As the cold wind swept across trees, the rain started gushing. I looked up into the sky, hoping childishly if I could see where the rain came from. Though I know why and how rain falls, every time it’s raining, I am awed by nature.

The wind became stronger as the rain started gushing down. It was as if the wind wanted the upper hand, working to dominate the rain. And it did. It was like someone was spraying water on me. The wind was seeking to get stronger. But the rain overtook the wind, slowly. It started pouring quicker and quicker, making the wind grow weak.

ADVERTISEMENT

I leant from the balcony to feel the rain on my face. As I drew back from the rain, I noticed a water droplet on my finger. It just stayed there on my finger without getting splashed. It was so transparent, colourless.

At that moment, the sun shone from the clouds, giving light to the tiny water droplet on my finger. It looked like a small prism, showing the seven rainbow colours. Looking at the colours, I had a godly feeling of creating the rainbow myself.

I felt happy, delighted with nothing else in my mind. I just smiled like a small child, thinking of how this small drop of water made me forget myself.

That’s when I realised the importance of little things in life and walked back into the apartment with a big smile on my face.

samhita.gollapalli@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.