HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain and shine
Premium

The sun shone from the clouds, giving light to the tiny water droplet on the finger

August 27, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

Samhita Gollapalli
Rain reveals the magic of nature.

Rain reveals the magic of nature. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One day in the month of June, I stood on the balcony, enjoying the small breeze of the evening. The air was still warm. The breeze touched my face, drying out the sweat on my forehead. Before I could feel the hotness in the air, dark clouds gathered. Soon the warm air turned into a cold wind.

There was a coconut tree right in front of our flat, and as a child, I was so sure that someday, the tree would fall into our balcony because of a strong gale. But that never happened.

As the cold wind swept across trees, the rain started gushing. I looked up into the sky, hoping childishly if I could see where the rain came from. Though I know why and how rain falls, every time it’s raining, I am awed by nature.

The wind became stronger as the rain started gushing down. It was as if the wind wanted the upper hand, working to dominate the rain. And it did. It was like someone was spraying water on me. The wind was seeking to get stronger. But the rain overtook the wind, slowly. It started pouring quicker and quicker, making the wind grow weak.

I leant from the balcony to feel the rain on my face. As I drew back from the rain, I noticed a water droplet on my finger. It just stayed there on my finger without getting splashed. It was so transparent, colourless.

At that moment, the sun shone from the clouds, giving light to the tiny water droplet on my finger. It looked like a small prism, showing the seven rainbow colours. Looking at the colours, I had a godly feeling of creating the rainbow myself.

I felt happy, delighted with nothing else in my mind. I just smiled like a small child, thinking of how this small drop of water made me forget myself.

That’s when I realised the importance of little things in life and walked back into the apartment with a big smile on my face.

samhita.gollapalli@gmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.