Quite a mouthful

November 27, 2022 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

Despite being a foodie, I usually get baffled in a restaurant when I have to decipher the names of dishes on the menu. This problem becomes more acute in five-star hotels and fashionable restaurants where the chefs make it a point to sound out their preparations with as much fanfare as possible, leaving it to the poor guest to decipher which dish he wants to order and how his dining experience will eventually pan out.

Recently, I was intrigued to receive a hilarious video on my WhatsApp. In the clip, a customer in a five-star hotel fascinated with what he read on the menu, orders a “delicately crisp fried wrap with rare savoury filling”. He is thrilled when the waiter suggests “organic tamarind sauce” as an accompaniment and immediately agrees to have it. Minutes later, when his dish arrives and is served with much fanfare, imagine his consternation on seeing a samosa served with tamarind chutney! Yes a humble samosa, the very same “national street food of India”, a savoury snack popular across the country, stuffed with potatoes and peas, deep fried in oil.

Tricky misleading names for the dishes on a menu caused me considerable anguish during breakfast in a restaurant in London. Tired of the usual scrambled eggs with toast routine, I had got ambitious and ordered “black pudding”. I thought, British chefs made lovely puddings and looked forward to having a treat in the morning. The dish arrived, I found it both looked and tasted different from any kind of pudding I had ever eaten before. Nevertheless, I made it a point to leave my platter clean. Wanting to know more about this dish, I googled as soon as I got back to my room.

To my horror, I found black pudding was a sausage made from pig’s blood, garnished with onions, herbs, spices, bound with oatmeal and barley. Why this dark sausage was referred to as a “pudding” was a mystery to me — there was nothing pudding-like about it but throughout my trip, I noticed this item popped up wherever there was a reference to British food, invariably being mentioned as an integral part of an English breakfast.

Another occasion, I got similarly misled was on a trip to Indonesia, when I picked up several packets of coffee powder, thinking I would present them as gifts to coffee connoisseurs back home. Wanting the best (and most expensive) coffee there was, I opted for Kopi luwak, which promised a complex coffee flavour, smooth, earthy and sweet with a hint of chocolate. The package was inscribed in the Bahasa Indonesia language which I found undecipherable. Imagine my consternation when I realised later that this coffee was processed from partially digested coffee cherries, which had been eaten and defecated out by an Asian palm civet. The cherries get fermented when they pass through the civet’s intestines and are collected later along with other faecal matter after being defecated out. The civets choose to eat only certain cherries which can be easily digested, with the biological mechanism in the animal’s digestive tracts altering the composition of the coffee beans making the output exclusive and tastier! Unfortunately there were no takers for my precious coffee after they had heard about this process.

Happily such experiences and outcomes do not deter a true foodie. One is reminded of the Roman poet and philosopher Lucretius, who is credited with the expression “what is food for one man may be bitter poison to others”. After all a setback here or there is part and parcel of any gastronomic adventure!

