Push and shove

December 04, 2022 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

Why do they do it? It’s fun watching people doing it, mostly without knowing what they do and more probably why they do it. But many people do it irrespective of their age, status or any other factor. Why do they do it?

Normally, I don’t get restless or irritated when in a queue, however serpentine it is and however harsh the place is. Those difficult moments fly away quickly if I trigger the inbuilt dream button, which will take me to places wherever I can’t go, do whatever I can’t do, see whatever I can’t see and so on. When I am still in this dream board, I would be at the destined place where the queue intends to take me to. But many a time, this self-made pleasure of being in the queue lasts only till a belly from behind grazes my back. This belly pushing is common in a queue, even if a whole football ground can accommodate the line and even if one is pretty sure that all are going to get what they intent to, by being in the queue. This is also in spite of the common knowledge that this pushing is not going to gain any precedence to the pusher or accelerate the pace of the queue movement. A man behind once replied to my question that he has nothing at all to do once he is back home. Even then, why do they do it?

Travelling long distance is not so difficult in this age of fast transport facilities. But what makes it difficult for some is the time it takes for alighting from the carrier, be it an aeroplane, railway coach, bus or anything else. It is a common sight to see people jamming the aisle, anxious to get out immediately on halt. Requirement of seatbelts on an aeroplane is a godsend.

Here at least, people start jamming the way only after the aircraft comes to a halt. Knowing full well all can surely get out but only after the opening of the door and provision of ground support, why do they still do it?

What am I to call the habit of peeping over one’s shoulder to see and hear what one is doing, and at times, offer unsolicited and uncomfortable suggestions also, which are more of a confusing nature?

How am I either to understand the instinct of someone sitting near me to answer a question which I put forth to my companion in the middle of a serious conversation? No less is the reflex action of honking by the driver of the car behind me, the moment the green light flashes in the signal. Why do they do it?

