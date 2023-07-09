Pulling on

July 09, 2023 02:09 am | Updated 02:09 am IST

From pulling pranks to pulling together, life’s tapestry is woven with moments where we learn to pull the strings of mischief, camaraderie and personal growth.

As a little boy, I would pull the hair of my siblings during a domestic tussle. When my act pulled the attention of my mother, she would chase me with a switch, and I would run away, sometimes pulling a muscle. Reconciliation with a sibling who pulls her face would require me to pull a lot, which would make her forget the fight. For instance, sometimes, I had to pull water from the well or pull weeds in the garden for her.

I enjoyed pulling pranks at my siblings. Once, when my little sister pulled the cinnamon leaves to pack the rice dumplings, little did she know that a surprise was in store for her. I pulled out a hot chilli and slipped it secretly into one of the dumplings before sealing it back for cooking. Little did we know that this mischief would pull at our heartstrings for years to come. When she bit into the unsuspicious dumpling, her taste buds were pulled into a dance of surprise and heat. Amid her blazing mouth, joyful laughter that followed pulled us closer together.

As I grew up, I decided it was time to pull stakes and move my way, leaving my little siblings to have fun fighting and pulling hair. I managed to pull a great benefit, developing my social skills, from fighting with my siblings at home. Despite our occasional disagreements, when faced with a common goal, we always managed to pull together and work as a team.

Once, I pulled the wool over a sharp-witted boy’s eyes at school. During a school event, I made him believe that the door to the wash room was jammed, encouraging him to give it a strong pull. He gave the door such a pull that when it suddenly opened, he nearly fell backward. It was also a reminder that, at times, a little awareness and caution can prevent us from being pulled off our feet.

Once, during a weekend party, the compere dropped a groovy beat that had everyone on the dance floor, and one of my young colleagues couldn’t resist the urge to pull out his signature moves and steal the show. As he walked into the party, his irresistible charm kicked in, and he managed to pull in a crowd of admirers with just a wink and a smile. Feeling like a smooth operator, he decided to show off his strength by challenging a friend to a pull-up contest. Little did they know that his secret weapon was a hidden jar of peanut butter tucked into his pocket, giving him the ultimate pull-up advantage. With laughter and applause echoing in the air, he gracefully pulled out the jar and declared, “Behold, the source of my incredible pulling power!”

Growing up, I understood the importance of having a pull on the power corridors. Individuals with a reputation for pulling strings behind the scenes could orchestrate meetings with high-ranking officials and pull together influential stakeholders to support their causes. Their pull would extend beyond mere influence, thanks to their mastery of the art of strategic manoeuvring within the complex political landscape. However, it is important that one uses his pull to champion causes aligned with his values, striving to bring about a positive change and improve the lives of those he represents.

Before pulling off, let’s take a moment to appreciate the hilariously tangled web of pulling incidents we encounter each day. From hair-pulling sibling squabbles to pulling pranks and even pulling strings in the corridors of power, it’s been a wild ride. So, remember, whether you’re pulling off a grand mischief or just pulling a muscle from laughter, embrace the joy of pulling and let the laughter pull you through life’s funny twists and turns. When life pulls you in different directions, just pull out your sense of humour and enjoy the ride!

