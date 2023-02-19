Prejudices still alive

February 19, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

I am not angry. I just want to share some of my experiences.

It was 2017. It had been two months since I joined an integrated Ph.D. programme in a reputable institution in Bengaluru. The city known for its potential to “change” sanskaari girls was seething with an early August monsoon. I was back home in Chennai for the weekend, having smelt the first whiff of freedom a couple of months ago. Mom made sweets. Dad could not stop bragging about his daughter. Some of my relatives could not stop marvelling at the fact that though I had gone to a less sunny city, I had not become fairer.

Fast forward to 2021. The first whiff of freedom had turned into a storm. Bengaluru, true to its name, has indeed changed me. I secured a Ph.D. position at a university in Atlanta, U.S. I was jubilant. Mom made sweets. Dad could not stop bragging about his daughter. Some of my relatives could not stop being happy for me since the U.S. has less sunlight exposure than Bengaluru. I would definitely become fairer.

Rewind to the time I was six. Now, I do not remember much from this age. I had just started first grade and much to my surprise, I was made the class captain. I leave it to your imagination what a first-grade class captain’s responsibilities would be. But one among those is to ensure the class maintained silence even when the teacher is absent. As luck would have it, my classmate was talking with her friend, and I gave her a stern look, all that a six-year-old could muster. She gave it back to me, “How dare you talk to me like that, being so much more darker than me?”

No, I am not angry. These are but just my regular experiences.

The first words of a grandmother showing me her first granddaughter: “She was fairer when she was born, now she has got a bit darker.”

Parents seeking a bride. The girl has a dark complexion. They reject her. The girl, brought up with the ideals of the “modern” Indian society, now has to deal with the raging insecurities this begets.

“She is very beautiful despite being black.” A recurrent phrase I have had the fortune to receive. And so has others. A whisper between two women commenting on the bride. The first greeting of some long-lost relative meeting their niece. A future mother-in-law to her son about his future wife. It is praise. It is a compliment. It is not studded with regressive colourist biases. It is an appraisal of the woman’s worth.

My skin colour has always been my faithful follower. It pops up in ads. In every “eat saffron during pregnancy” advice. In every South Indian movie that had the “wheat-coloured” heroine and the much darker heroine’s friend who is made fun of. It follows me, in every one of my relatives’ stare as I reach the “marriageable” age — “Use more sunscreen while driving.”

It envelops me, my mom, my friends, my nieces, the month-old child who is yet to see the shining sun, the bride rejected for a physical trait she had no control over, and all women who are deemed beautiful despite being black.

But not men. Oh, not a single one of them.

I am not angry. I am enraged.

