Pranksters on a city bus 

December 25, 2022 01:34 am | Updated December 24, 2022 02:32 pm IST

It was 1965. I alighted from a Mumbai local train at Bandra station around 8 p.m. As I came out of its main exit, I saw from a distance that passengers were boarding the BEST bus number 211, bound for Band Stand, the location of my PG hostel. I ran for it and was happy to get a standing place in it, to make sure that I would reach my hostel mess in time for dinner. Bus no. 211 was the only link between our hostel and Bandra station, for catching a local train in the mornings or returning to hostel in the evenings.

Within minutes, the bus became full with passengers, who waited anxiously for the bus to depart. One passenger disclosed, however, that its driver and conductor had had a tiff, upon which the angry conductor had left the bus and didn’t return even after the driver blew his bhompoo a few times, and raced his engine to indicate the imminent departure of the bus.

A driver of a BEST bus, with passengers in it, moves it only when the conductor gives two rings on a bell by pulling a string, hanging over hooks. The bell is located near the driver’s cabin, and a single ring on it by the conductor is a signal for the driver to stop the bus. But in our case, the conductor, who is the only one authorised to ring the bell, was missing.

To the delight of the restive passengers, the bell rang, despite the absence of the conductor, and the driver started our journey. Apparently, the string was pulled by a young prankster, stealthily. But this act made the bus to go only to the next stop, where the driver waited again for the bell to ring.

This time, another young passenger pulled the string, and the bus moved again on its route. This went on, with the driver halting the bus to let the passengers alight or board at every designated stop, after which the bus moved on its route, facilitated by the bell-ringing ritual conducted gleefully by the young pranksters.

Commandeering the running of a city bus loaded with ticket-less passengers in the metropolis became an act of bravado for those pranksters. Several passengers, too, clapped every time the bus departed from an intervening stop.

However, every alighting passenger worried about being caught ticket-less by a ticket-checker at the stop. Guessing that the ticket-checkers were present usually at the final stop, I got off at the penultimate stop, to save any embarrassment.

Looking back at the episode, the lack of coordination between the driver and the conductor was a grave dereliction of duty. The pranksters who play-acted the role of a conductor, even if light-heartedly, could have landed themselves in soup.

