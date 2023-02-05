Playing cricket on imaginary grounds

February 05, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST

In the late 1990s, my son’s passion for cricket knew no boundaries. For a lad who had seen seven summers then, he had grasped the finer nuances of the game, thanks to his innings before the TV set whenever a big encounter was on. It did not matter whether India was a part of such a clash or not. Of course, if India was there, his eyes would take on a different sheen as he rooted for Sachin, Sourav, Dravid or, for that matter, Srinath, Prasad and Kumble.

My comments on the game had to be measured and calibrated to steer clear of making any silly point. At times, when he delivered his lispy equivalents of expert comments, I felt like the 12th man, preferring the safer vocation of fetching a glass of water for myself to down his dose of cricketing wisdom that extended far beyond his years.

At any rate, his sessions as a spectator before the idiot box were more innocuous than when he donned the role of a player. In the former case, apart from dealing occasional body blows to my ego with his cricketing knowledge, the observational bouncers sailed harmlessly overhead.

Off to the boundary

It was when he decided to translate his cricketing wisdom into drawing room action that I felt threatened. For he did not just rest with bruising egos, but had a penchant for shattering windowpanes and curios in his exuberance to settle for nothing short of boundaries. All objects in the room became vulnerable to his cricketing onslaught and were par for the bashing course. As a parent, I used to find myself flitting from bowler to hapless spectator as he went ballistic with a 360-degree approach. As he launched into his sixes, I used to literally be on all fours, my pride as a military medium bowler, who had accounted for quite a few cricketing scalps in his heyday, being smashed to smithereens.

Each time the ball crashed into a windowpane, six runs would be added to his account and a hundred rupees deducted from mine (as damage costs). The inhuman face of law of averages would, thus, assert itself even as he raised the washerman’s mallet that doubled as his abridged makeshift cricket bat, in Quixotic acknowledgement of the “ovation” received from the imaginary stands for his century. He had obviously mastered the art of shuttling between the real and virtual worlds to “tilt at windmills”, in a manner of speaking. Somehow my predicament seemed eponymously connected to Sunny Gavaskar’s book Runs ’n’ Ruins.

For, along with windowpanes, several of my mementoes, acquired assiduously during my official tours to countries near and far, became martyrs to the little marauder and his cricketing ways.

I made my point when a friend happened to quiz me at that time on the progress of his cricket. In a matter-of-fact tone, I replied tersely, “Oh, it has a touch of glass about it.” Clearly, at that moment, this response was the absolute truth, nothing but the truth and, in a larger sense, a “paneful” truth.

somnath1955@gmail.com