Pit stops of political journeys

There are two pithy couplets, which, when read in conjunction, tell us volumes about politics and governance at all times, past as well as present. First we have Alexander Pope counselling us: “For forms of government let fools contest; what’ver is best administered is best.” Then we have Lord Tennyson’s muse pondering: “The old order changeth yielding place to new and God fulfils himself in many ways; lest one good custom should corrupt the world.” While the first quote is perhaps a bit tongue-in-cheek, the second is extremely loaded. In any case, according to Heraclitus, “There is nothing permanent except change.”

For the first 30 years after India’s Independence, with a few hiccups here and there, the “old order” merrily rolled on and the people did not really bother about who formed the government. But somewhere down the line, passions were building up leading to an upheaval and an outburst of pent-up emotions. It was somewhat like a lightning strike which left everyone stunned. It was hard to believe for the old and the new. It led to long-term consequences for, and changes, in the Indian polity.

The new order took over in no uncertain terms and there was euphoria all around. Crackers were exploded everywhere, sweets were stuffed into the mouths of supporters and some persons were seen moving on the streets of Delhi in mini-trucks flinging dressed chickens for the public to grab.

While some new faces emerged, others went into hiding. A plethora of complaints against the old regime surfaced. A large number of committees and commissions, headed by eminent jurists, were constituted to inquire into allegations, old and new. At the time of change of guard, being associated with political vigilance in the Government of India, I had a ringside view of the happenings.

As there was a new party in power, naturally there was a new Council of Ministers. The bureaucracy was shuffled around. New equations were formed. But as they say, when the government “changeth”, the government culture does not necessarily change. The same type of nexuses is developed with new actors in place. Sometimes the same people get into similar relationships with the functionaries of the new order and at other times, new equations are formed. Certain things happen very fast, while some others evolve over time and stabilise. The bureaucrats also learn to deal with the new order, gradually.

This fact was highlighted by an episode relating to one of the ministers of the new government, an upright and highly respected leader. He had just taken charge of his Ministry and there were a lot of things bothering him since he was new to the job.

One day in the evening, he asked his driver to get the car and got into it all by himself. As the car moved out of his residence, he was still lost in his thoughts not only relating to his assignment but also a host of other things. including the happenings in his political party and among his cohorts.

The car drove for about 15 minutes and reached a bungalow. A well-attired guard gave a smart salute which the Minister absent-mindedly acknowledged. The gate was opened and the car moved in and came to a halt under the portico. The driver got down and opened the door for the Minister. That is when the Minister got out of his reverie, and asked the driver as to whose residence he had brought him to. The driver courteously mentioned the name of the person.

The Minister was shocked and surprised. He said that he had never asked the driver to bring him to this place. How then did he know that the Minister wanted to meet the gentleman?

With a poker face, the driver said, “Sir, mantri koi bhi ho, yeh gadi to yahin aatee hai (Sir, whoever may be the Minister, this car always comes to this place).”

(The writer is a former Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha)

