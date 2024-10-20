Permeating partiarchy

As any family get-together draws near, Indian households buzz with excitement. Relatives arrive with sweets and stories, while the kitchen churns out delicacies. Amid laughter, nostalgia, and occasional passive-aggressive jabs, there is a persistent guest that always seems to make an appearance: patriarchy. I’m not talking about the headline-making kind that sparks protests. No, this is the quiet, unobtrusive type that sits at the table, sips tea, and adjusts its shawl with polite nonchalance. It whispers its influence so softly that even in our educated, progressive families, it often goes unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider the kitchen, choking with fumes and pungent spices, as the unofficial hub of any family gathering. I have observed aunts and women cousins scurrying around preparing food, while the men lounge in plush sofas, discussing crucial matters such as politics and the stock market. Occasionally, a male relative might offer to “help” — but the applause he receives for chopping one onion could make you think he has single-handedly prepared the entire feast. Patriarchy doesn’t need to shout here; it sits back and enjoys the complimentary beverages served by the women of the house. At the dinner table, I have noticed there is an unspoken code. The men are served first — naturally, because they have had such a taxing day of, well, sitting. When the conversation turns to job promotions or investments, it naturally gravitates towards them. And the women? We are often complimented for balancing our careers with our household duties, as if any professional success must be measured against our ability to rustle up the perfect biryani. It’s not that women are not acknowledged; we are. But our worth is seen as extending beyond professional achievements, often including the management of the household and, surprisingly, the egos of a few relatives.

Even the entertainment choices during these gatherings reveal more. While the men switch the TV to the latest cricket match or political debate, the women huddle in a corner discussing recipes, children, or occasionally, the latest episode of their favourite TV serials. God forbid a woman expresses interest in cricket or wants to join a debate about the nation’s GDP. That’s not her “domain”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s the infamous marriage talk. No Indian family gathering is complete without an elder relative pulling a young woman college freshman aside and asking, “Beta, when are you settling down?” You’d think she had just been given a medical diagnosis, judging by the level of concern she gets from everyone. Her education, career, and personal ambitions quickly become footnotes in the grand narrative of matrimony. Interestingly, this question is almost exclusively aimed at women. If you are a young man, don’t worry — you have got time to build your empire. But if you are a woman, the biological clock is ticking, and isn’t it time to focus on what really matters? Patriarchy at play again — quiet, polite, omnipresent.

In these educated, affluent families, I have seen patriarchy evolve. It’s no longer about confining women to the kitchen or denying them opportunities. Instead, it subtly disguises itself as praise for how well women juggle careers and family, and it sneaks into conversations about men “helping” at home — as if such acts are still favours. It hides in traditions that place women a step behind, never quite leading.

jasminekujur13@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.