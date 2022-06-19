Peregrinations of Kathakali legends

Earlier, artists used to do two performances in one night, clocking up miles

During the second half of the 1980s, I was accompanying an evergreen hero of Kathakali, Kalamandalam Gopi, on a two-hour drive from Kannur after a three-hour performance to Kozhikode for another performance. He had agreed to do a private show with us, but a few days before ours, the Kerala Kalamandalam arranged an official troupe performance in Kozhikode, and Gopi asan was a must.

At that time, asan, now an octogenarian, had not retired from the Kalamandalam and by service rules, he was bound to participate in the troupe’s official shows. However, by liaising with the Kozhikode organisers, we managed to shift his performance to the second slot that started at half past midnight. I promised to make him available by 11 p.m. without removing his face paint on winding up the Kannur performance by 9 p.m. Gopi asan accepted the arrangement.

Back then, Kathakali actors performed at two venues on one night. During the 1960s and 1970s, Kavungal Chathunni Panicker (1922-2007), dance partner of Mrinalini Sarabhai in Ahmedabad, used to perform even at three venues in a night during his annual vacation in Kerala. That was an era in Kerala culture where slapstick mimicries and cinematic dances were unheard-of as entertainment; whole-night Kathakali performances were a common choice for festivals, especially at temples. Panicker asan, familiar with the professionalism and etiquette of demanding artists in big cities in India and abroad, was the first Kathakali artist to ask for taxi to travel between venues. Until then, no-one cared about how artists arrived and returned.

After quickly removing the attire and keeping only the face paint, which takes about three to four hours to complete, the actors now travel in cabs. They can take only fluids to fight hunger and dehydration. After the chutti (the white facial border) and the rest of the facial drawing is over and before donning the attire, the actors put chuntappoovu, the specially prepared and dried tiny part inside the flower of the plant Solanum pubescens, known as chunta in Malayalam, into their eyes to redden them.

On our way to Kozhikode, the driver stopped the car at a petrol station in Mahe, a part of Puducherry, where fuel and alcohol are cheaper. Gopi asan suddenly became quiet, keeping his forehead on his forearm resting on the front seat’s backrest. Since I know his disposition well, that sight added to my worries. Was he all right as he had not eaten anything solid after lunch? Or was he allergic to the smell of petrol? My sudden realisation that he is a person prone to low blood pressure added butterflies in my stomach. “Asan, are you all right,” I asked. He let out a a weird growl, sending me into more confusion.

Strange sights

A minute after we hit the road again, he raised his head and, to my sheer surprise, appeared amused. Then he narrated what once happened with the senior thespian Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair asan (1914-1990), another legend of the art. Krishnan Nair was travelling at midnight with full face paint on for his second programme.

When the car stopped for fuel, he preferred a smoke. The man filling petrol saw the rarest of the rare sight in the car’s back seat. A white-bordered green face with bulging and formidably reddened eyes with a cigar. He collapsed in no time, sprinkling some petrol all around. Fortunately, no casualties happened.

