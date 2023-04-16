Pedalling away

April 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated April 15, 2023 04:37 pm IST

“Good God, cycle is the only option now,” ranted a man in a petrol pump on TV, exasperated with the escalating fuel prices. Political parties, too, vied with one another, holding bicycle rallies to register their protests.

And these revived memories of my days with Robin Hood.

It did carry the fancied name of the legendary English outlaw, but similarities, if any, ended there itself. Our Robin Hood was only a simple riding mechanism that went by the name bicycle — a humble frame that stood on two wheels and carried us at its own pace, near and far within the city.

There was a time when Robin Hood had remained a part of our daily life and our principal mode of transport. And we took to it, not to protest, save money, or even to exercise, but whenever we, particularly my father, had to travel singly, any reasonable distance that was thought to be beyond our two legs to carry.

Robin Hood was our proud possession, and for decades, it stayed as his unfailing companion, on whom my father, bespectacled and clad in spotless white dhoti and kurta, rode sprightly as much for work as for sundry purposes, putting in perhaps, hundreds of “cycle hours”, going by aviation parlance.

This unpretentious conveyance was also maintained that way without any frills or fancy fittings. If at all it caught somebody’s attention anytime, it must only be for its fabled name displayed prominently on its frame. The only “extras” it carried were perhaps the bell that gave a bright look to the otherwise lacklustre handlebar and the kerosene lamp that hung precariously in front, blackened all over by the soot.

While the ringing bell managed to create enough space for the cycle to move ahead, the flickering flame that shone through the glass shutter of the lamp seemed to have met the statutory requirement of a headlight after sunset. For, no policemen ever dared to intercept our royal rides in the night, perhaps finding our Robin Hood sufficiently lit.

Beyond these necessities, if there was one thing that qualified for being an accessory, that could only be the small front seat that rested tenaciously on the crossbar, near the handle.

And that was meant for me.

It must have been a sight to behold for some on the streets when my father went riding with little me perched on this front seat and my tricycle tied securely to the carrier. And this journey of the threesome will only be in the evenings and invariably, between our home and the beach.

On crossing the beach road and landing on the pavement, Robin Hood would shrug off its riders, one by one, and assume the role of a witness, ceding the centre stage to its three-wheeled counterpart. While I will hop on the tricycle and start off with my cycling expedition on the sidewalk with great pride, Robin Hood will keep pace from the side, rolled gently by my father, having a watchful eye on the overenthusiastic rider. And my flight of fancy will take “wheels” firmly on the ground, and against the backdrop of the cool evening breeze and the distant sound of the lapping waves, I will be on my short odyssey on the famed Marina, between the Vivekananda House and Gandhi statue.

My little evening world would thus lay stretched on the borders of the sandy seashore from the monk to the Mahatma, under the benevolent shade of my doting father and his loyal mate.

But times changed and changed pretty fast.

Age caught up slowly with my father, to whom our Robin Hood owed its relevance and hence, its very existence. Further, the demands of the fast life made technology replace manual operations; and these combined to consign our lively two-wheeled friend soon to history.

But fond memories of the humble bicycle do linger on. For, these were not merely associated with my childhood, the phase of life that had only dreams and no baggage, but also remain an integral part of some sacred remembrances that would accompany me to my very end!

