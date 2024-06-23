Path-breaking flights

All eyes were on the recent crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner, even if it took a few days more for the ship to coax itself off the ground. Starliner is Boeing’s first crewed spaceship and its primary mission is to transport astronauts and cargo to and from the ISS. When it comes to flights for the former, the Soviet Soyuz spacecraft was the historical vessel of choice. In recent years, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon has begun to supplement Soyuz, with Starliner primed to join after completing its testing phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

All these factors make Starliner interesting for sure, but what makes it truly revolutionary is what it represents for the future of private spaceflight. Multiple companies have now proven their credibility when it comes to the space sector. These new, crewed ships show that Boeing and SpaceX have managed to achieve what is widely considered to be the most difficult feat in human spaceflight. Just as importantly, it means that they have the know-how to replicate such technology in the future. With private spaceflight already a reality, the scope of these flights and their reach may now have just been heavily expanded. Starliner and Crew Dragon can push further into space and be reused for multiple missions; however the cost of a seat on either craft remains in the eight-figure range, at a price range over 100 times the cost of a ticket with Virgin Galactic.

Don’t be put off by this disparity in pricing, however. The technology behind Starliner is still newer, with Boeing focusing on improving its future fleet with the design as its priority when it comes to private spaceflight. This has the potential to be significantly advantageous. The costs behind R&D for the Starliner and Crew Dragon extend to close to $8 billion, largely financed by NASA. This number is still significantly below the inflation-adjusted costs for the government-led Space Shuttle programme, while also being significantly higher than the amount companies can invest into their own R&D. SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, for example, had an estimated R&D cost of $500 million. This increased budget gives Boeing and SpaceX the time they need to make costly, intensive discoveries, that may be replicated later at a lower cost. Further, with time to iron out the kinks, Boeing may be able to reduce the cost of each Starliner launch. While it would likely never “compete” with SpaceShipTwo’s pricing range, the trip it currently offers is one limited to state astronauts. Yet, as Boeing is dedicating its entire focus on Starliner when it comes to crewed spaceflight, it is likely that we may soon see a successor ship, dedicated to lower complexity missions, carrying tourists beyond the limit of the von Karman line, creating a true sense of ‘space tourism’. In a world not so distant, the Starliner or its derivative may be our first ferry in a voyage deeper into space.

With India’s forthcoming Gaganyaan mission aiming to achieve the similar goal of crewed spaceflight, it would be wise to take note of the reactions of countries to Starliner’s launch. It may also be prudent for the Indian space economy to take a page from the American market and encourage private participation in the field. The Indian space industry’s track record of delivering on objectives with a low budget, the number of talented, potential employees and the growing public interest in outer space are all good reasons to remain positive about India’s potential to improve on a successful space economy. Increased private participation must be the first step to take forward.

r.k.menon@umail.leidenuniv.nl

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.