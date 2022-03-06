Even actors who have spoken fearlessly about women empowerment and rights have worked in songs which objectifies women

The glamour, gossip and giggles of Bollywood have made headlines from time to time but what has not caught the eye of the audience is objectifying women in item numbers. This trend which started in the late 1990s has not ended yet. Be it Sheela ki Jawani or Munni Badnam Hai, item songs have always managed to hit the wrong note

The woman actors of the film industry have spoken fearlessly about women empowerment and their rights on public platforms but have worked in songs which objectifies women. The industry feeds on the lust of people who need women to sit on the laps of men and tease them with their obnoxious lyrics. The depiction of women in these songs not only tarnish and vilify the image of a gender but also subjugates women to another level. Unfortunately, society has always been this way, the strong exerts power and the weak pleads.

Empowerment is about the ability to represent your community in a progressive manner. Women empowerment has always stood against the stereotypical roles which society delegates us to follow. These item numbers and their growing popularity have made us clones of those who wish to oppress women. What we see on the screen has immense impact on the scrutiny of how we should treat women. The moment you are at a position of a public figure, there comes a responsibility to take wise decisions, which perhaps the filmmakers don’t allow actors to take.

Instead of empowering their positions, the paradoxical queens are unempowering themselves with their own decisions. The youth is not inculcating values which are required. They are growing up on wrong narratives which we need to put an end to. The business of cinema lives on sabotaging the image of women. If we are encouraging these skewed ways of objectification, then it’s the people who should be responsible for it.

