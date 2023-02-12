Paperback versus audiobooks

February 12, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST

A cat may have nine lives, but reading, irrespective of the medium, enables you to live up to 99!

Jokes apart, I have the attention span of a hummingbird and the unbounded curiosity of a sniffer dog. Ergo, reading comes with both pleasure and a caveat.

There’s a smorgasbord of books that I want to savour and digest, but my reading stamina leaves me panting. Many times, a book is started with much gusto, only to be found gathering dust after the prologue and perusing through initial pages. When my reading habits are in the doldrums, this pauper resorts to “poor man’s literature” — audiobooks and podcasts — to quench his thirst of curiosity.

When it comes to academia, the balance tilts comprehensively in favour of printed text; and the fresh, crispy pages of newspapers are second to none. But, it’s not a question of supremacy, but rather, of efficacy and complementarity. For an avid, perpetual learner, any new avenue of information is a great value addition. Audio is not only a great tool for passive learning but it also frees you from the yoke of hunkering down to read and lets you indulge in the oft-frowned upon taboo of multi-tasking.

For instance, I listened to Haruki Murakami’s What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, while running on the treadmill and outdoors — a bespoke tribute to the author and the book.

If given a chance, I would exhort everyone to listen to the “Mission ISRO” podcast, in the ever so charming “Voice of Cricket”(Harsha Bhogle). I do make it a point to listen to “The Seen and the Unseen” podcast while doing chores and running errands.

Active learning notwithstanding, passive learning is crucial too, as the syncretic, holistic knowledge so accumulated enables you to build topical frameworks, thinking models and myriad lenses to look at the world. In this IoT age, we certainly can’t be averse to tech, yet there’s no parallel that can be drawn to getting lost in the “rabbit holes” of a book, simultaneously making steady “bookmark” gains.

nishateleven@gmail.com