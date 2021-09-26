Painted mops

26 September 2021 01:39 IST

Nowadays, even the young are dyeing their hair, but not because of any gray strands

A large number of men irrespective of their age get their hair dyed differently with different purposes. It the past, the elderly would generally think of colouring their hair only on noticing that gray strands had started outnumbering black. They would be subject to mild criticism behind their back for their lingering romance even in old age. However, recent research studies reveal that the residue of romanticism in old age is the sign of a sound mental condition.

Aged people in our country generally prefer black hair for a young look. However, very few can camouflage other prominent signs of old age such as wrinkled face, loosened muscles, dry and dull skin and crow’s feet. Though most of them think that it is the easiest shortcut to overcome old age, very few realise how exotic an elderly with geriatric signs looks with blackened hair without a single gray strand. They perhaps refuse to accept the beauty of old age and are forgetful of the popular adage “Old is gold”.

But nowadays, if we visit a smart salon for men, most of the customers who want to get their hair dyed belong to the ages between 18 and 25. It surprises me because they have no gray strand. I visit such a popular salon in our town to get my hair cut. I eavesdrop, while pretending to be absorbed in the hairstyle catalogue, the conversations the certified colourist has with the young customers.

They generally discuss the suitability of a variety of hair colours according to their skin complexions. The hair colour expert in his professional expertise examines the inner parts of the customers’ wrists to be sure about the skin tones. If the veins appear bluish or purplish, it is cool undertone, whereas greenish or olive indicates a warm undertone.

The customers are prescribed hair colour according to their skin tone. Most of the common colours prescribed are dark red, copper, soft cinnamon brown, dark brown, chocolate brown, natural brown and brown blond that suit the warm skin tone which most Indians have. They are also convinced to choose either highlights or streaks to add depth to their hair colour. But I become gobsmacked when I notice some young men preferring gray colour. I think perhaps these chaps are fond of being elderly earlier.

Unable to restrain my inquisitiveness, one day I asked the hair colour expert the reason for young men getting their hair coloured. He explained that many young men, even teenage boys, desire to show off with a unique style preferring hair dyeing. Besides, hair dyeing enhances self-confidence, he said. However, I failed to realise the relation between hair colour and self-confidence. What I thought the expert avoided was that the young boys prefer colouring their hair to attract girls.

One day, I hired a rickshaw to go to the municipality. The rickshaw puller in our locality is quite acquainted with me. He is old but stout in health. When I looked at him, I was surprised to see that his head had no trace of gray. He had dyed his hair pitch black.

He was embarrassed at my staring at his head and informed me that he had got his hair dyed black to look young. He said that many passengers were reluctant to ride on the rickshaws drawn by aged pullers out of respect and sympathy to elderly persons. I realised how one’s sympathetic attitude makes another person’s life pathetic. He added that some passengers were afraid that the old man should fail to take them to their destination on time. However, I made no comment. I just rode on the rickshaw and told the dark-haired puller, “municipality vaccination centre”.

