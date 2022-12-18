Overcoming grief

December 18, 2022 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST

The pain of bereavement is not restricted to just the insides of your head. It travels all over your body. You feel it in the pit of your stomach, you feel the heaviness in your chest and you feel it on your lower back. It’s like carrying a ton of bricks that you never wanted to hold in the first place.

Therefore, therapy does not work. I realised this very quickly, two months into my grief to be precise. I had to bid goodbye to my very sweet lady therapist after eight weeks. Talking about it, was not helping. It was doing the exact opposite!

An illness I thought I had got rid off, came back with full force. That is grief. When you try and suppress it with forced laughter and piles of work, it comes back to haunt you as a painful disease. One of my colleagues warned me about this from the moment she saw me. I am a living testament of her warning, “The pain needs a place to go. If you don’t release it, it will eventually sit inside you and kill you.”

I cannot live for my child, unless I learn to live for myself. “You can’t rush the process. After a year, you can’t beat yourself up, asking why do I still feel so low?” advised another colleague I look up to. It will take days, months and years, to feel “normal”. This is my “new normal” now.

My husband’s death broke my child and me. There is no undoing that damage. My child is always anxious and insecure. He keeps asking his grandparents and me if I will disappear at work, like his father. He fears I may not come back from work, just like his father. And he fears that I will forget him and choose work over him, just like his father.

I do not know how to fix my child, because I do not know how to fix myself. No team outings, no out-of-office sessions with colleagues and no amount of holidays can make me forget. My late husband slips into my head, sneakily and without warning.

I thought of him when I went through an MRI machine last week. I recalled that he went through the same machine, one month before he died. Just before falling sleep two nights ago, I recalled walking with him and the baby at a local mall in Powai on a Sunday afternoon.

I am trying my best to uproot these memories from my head, but they always come back to haunt me. These memories do not evoke joy anymore. They remind me of a life I once had and can never experience again.

I have been told to get married from the moment I had sprinkled my late husband’s ashes away, into an obscure looking tank in Bombay. “Get married, you’re too young”, “Get married, for the child’s sake”, “Get married and you will be happy again”... And the icing on the cake, “Did you not check your horoscope before marrying this boy? This tragedy could have been avoided then.” The last remark was made by a fellow widow.

I have watched Beauty and the Beast more than 40 times as a child and have scoured through every last Mills and Boons novel in the library. To call myself a romantic fool would be the understatement of the decade! My relationship with my late husband was a Bollywood movie. I will just leave it at that.

Pain, it’s completely physical. I do not know how to fix it, but I will fight it. I will stand up to it and I will push back. In the fight and the war against pain, I will always win.

I have been cut up and heartbroken ever since my husband passed, but I have never allowed myself to feel depressed. In the first week of his passing I folded my hands across my chest and walked shakily through the hilly roads of Chandivali, wondering, “Who will protect me now?”

Close to 12 months since he died, I realise, “I, me and myself.” I am the only saviour I need, I am beauty and the beast, I am Rapunzel and her charming prince. I am my own knight in shining armour.

gayatri.bhadran1@gmail.com