Over a cuppa

January 01, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

Drinking coffee and tea is something most of us do daily, and the brews are enjoyed more in the company of friends and relatives.

In Kolkata, the joke is that one goes for a morning walk, takes two rounds of Victoria Memorial in the car, gets down and stretches a bit and then heads for tea with samosa, kachori, jalebi and toast with butter. Thousands of people may be having tea and snacks in the innumerable tea shops across the city.

Every Sunday for the past 25 years, I have been going to temple with family and then heading for tea and light snacks. If not family, friends join me for tea on other occasions.

Bonding over tea has helped a core group of people across three generations come together. I joined a group of my mother’s cousins and spouses with their children. Slowly my parents too joined and then my wife, children and so on followed. My mother passed away suddenly and this was always a fallback group I could rely on to fill the emotional vacuum.

During the pandemic, we realised the deep bond even more deeply. COVID-19 has taught us the importance of this need.

Groups can meet over a video call, each member enjoying a cup of tea; yet there is nothing like in-person. It helps to reduce loneliness, care for one another and hold discussions that lead to a deep connection. Our deep collective joy keeps growing. Especially during winter, the fun of a morning cuppa together is fun.

I suggest people to form this kind of groups and meet in convenient frequencies — daily, monthly or on weekends. An easy time to meet is Sunday mornings. A mix of different generations is good. Avoid gossip about each other or those not in the group. And no financial and business transactions unless it’s an emergency.

A bit of caring, sharing and conversation is always welcome.

