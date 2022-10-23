One day at a time

Look for new journeys, new experiences, new ambitions, new people

Sameness breeds more sameness, until you make a thoughtful effort to counteract it, said Michele Obama and I couldn’t agree more. Every one of us has heard that change is the only constant, but has it really ever been pondered upon?

It is a smooth sail as long as you know the route, have your compass, know your vessel and your sea, but what happens if you are picked up midway, blindfolded, robbed of your possessions and dropped into the unknown. The options to survive are plenty, you could let go and let the fear and insecurities consume you or you could put on a brave face (or at the least, pretend to) and fight with all your being. I am not being delusional when I say that both of them are survival options, because they both absolutely are, for what might be failure in someone’s eyes might be sustenance for the other, for what might be compromise in someone’s conscience, might be the way of living for the other.

With change comes the fear of losing it, provided it was a pleasant one and the fear of permanence, had it been an unpleasant one. Whatever it be, you definitely have no control over the happenings but, yes, you do over yourself, for you and only you get to decide your response.

This is where the Buddhist philosophy of living in the moment comes into the picture, which seems like a cakewalk, but for those who have tried it, you know it is not as simple as it seems. To soak in every other moment without introspecting and worrying is easier said than done, after all we are but mere mortal beings.

I do believe it is inevitable, more so, absolutely necessary to have a constant source of turbulence or chaos in your life, because it’s only then that you will really appreciate the peace and quiet that comes with it. New journeys, new experiences, new ambitions, new people and numerous other new things empower you with perspective and better sense of living in general.

So just open your arms and embrace all that is coming your way, the good and the bad, the happy and the sad, the pure and the evil, the light and the dark... because somewhere in between all this lies your life and your definition of life having been lived!

