On top of Nathu La

January 08, 2023 12:22 am | Updated January 07, 2023 02:18 pm IST

One cold April morning in 2018, I realised that out of 900 applicants, we were one of the 80 who had been granted a permit to visit the Nathu La pass that day.

Look up words to describe a mountain range, none will do justice to explain the sheer grandeur of the Himalayas. Spellbinding is one way to describe the Nathu La mountain pass in the Dongkya Range of the Himalayas, connecting the Chinese border at Tibet and Sikkim. Owing to its political sensitivity and dispute over the geographical area, only special permits issued by designated operators allow one access to the Nathu La pass. And the fact that we were among those issued permits bestowed our Sikkim trip with a cherry on the top.

At 14,400 feet above sea level, this region is otherworldly. A simple white layer had never added such beauty to the scenery as the blanket of snow did to the Himalayan pass. Amid the scattered conversation of our fellow travellers, my mind was having a hard time deciding what aspect of the scenery to take in first. A small crowd gathered a few feet away at the bottom of the pass ended my indecisiveness.

With profound respect for our soldiers lingering in the air, we began our ascent up a trail. One of the biggest tragedies that day was the restriction on taking cameras to the top, fuelling this constant fear that I would forget some crucial detail about that once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. But the absence of a camera only aided in the permanent etching of every grain of snow in our minds.

The sound of 80 pairs of boots crunching in the snow halted as we reached the top of the mountain pass. Five feet away stood a barbed wire fence. We were officially on the India-China border. Two Chinese Army personnel patrolled the border. At that height, everything seemed so far away or so far beneath us, and the sight below the mountain ranges was a patchwork of green, brown and white. Some tourists abruptly stepped back upon the realisation that the patch of land towards our left was, in fact, a minefield.

For a moment, all eyes rested on the Chinese men again. Perhaps used to the inflow of inquisitive tourists, one soldier even waved at the Indians on the other side with a brief smile, much to my amazement. Today, reading about escalating border tensions, I am reminded of that simple wave.

