On the wrong call

Most WhatsApp messages are generally looked down upon because they turn out to be fake. But not the one I recently came across. I found it useful in that it was educational. It highlighted the danger of using mobile phones while driving.

It was a beautiful March morning. I was taking a walk along our long colony road. Spring, short-lived though in Mumbai, was very much in the air. Melodious music played by song birds perched on the trees lining the road made my walk pleasanter in spite of an inevitable hurry-scurry of a Monday morning.

But my euphoria soon evaporated. I saw in the distance the huge school bus approaching me. As it moved past me I noticed, to my chagrin, the driver merrily talking on the mobile phone. The colony road, wedged between two deep gutters, is narrow and unless the driver concentrates on driving, he could run the risk of letting the bus skid into one of them.

Schoolchildren were waving at the pedestrians joyously, unaware of the danger that loomed large. I rushed to the school and reported the casualness of the driver to the principal. She just nodded, without uttering a single word. I was disillusioned.

In the evening I ran into her. She thanked me profusely for bringing the issue to her notice. Being busy, she could not speak to me in the morning, she said. She reported the matter to the secretary of the school who warned the driver: “Since you are playing with the lives of children, you would repeat the offence only on pain of losing your job.” I was happy that they had given due consideration to my complaint.

The story of mobile driving doesn’t end there.

Recently, my wife, son and I had a tour of Chennai, Mahabalipuram and Puducherry. Throughout the long drive from Chennai to Mahabalipuram, Pondicherry and back, I found my heart in my mouth several times! Why? The driver was an inveterate user of mobile phone while driving. He seemed to have felt way too often that he and the mobile phone were born twins! No doubt, he used headphones while talking.

I asked him: “Why don’t you stop the car and speak?” “Sir, if I stop the vehicle every now and then to answer calls, when will we reach our destination,” as though his talk was inevitable and more important than driving the vehicle safely.

I told him with anxiety writ large on my face: “If you continue to talk we may reach, I am afraid, the ‘final destination’ very soon”!

Experts say wearing headphones while driving can be as dangerous as without them because it causes auditory distraction. They prevent the driver from hearing sounds like sirens and horns of other approaching vehicles and makes it harder to avoid danger.

