On the windward side

On Vypeen in Kerala, as the sea makes ingresses

I can still feel it in my bones the eerie feeling seeing photos of the ghost town of Dhanushkodi many years ago. A friend who visited the place somewhat romanticised the eeriness, which I could never relate to probably because I belong to an island.

Dhanushkodi was destroyed during the 1964 Rameswaram cyclone and has been uninhabited since then. Though the possibility of a similar devastation of Vypeen in Ernakulam of Kerala was far-fetched earlier, something stirred up a fear. As a child, I would hear the elders saying the island is a gift from the sea and one day, it will be taken back. During the monsoon, when the sea soars high, I fear that the water is coming for us. It didn’t then. But now, it seems possible.

This time, I visited my parents after a long while. The sea is only a few yards from my house, clear and distinct late in the night from the windows. One early morning, I walked down the street along with a friend and her children. I instinctively walked across the sludge and the dike with ease, while they struggled.

Lucid lives

The islanders gather and hang around by the wayside or sit on the ledge by the grocery store, smile and shake their heads at whoever passes by, ask about their well being, sometimes seek a little too personal details, watch you walk down and sometimes assess you. Out of habit, I smile to everyone, people who I know and don’t know. Some are caught by surprise. Some have furrowed faces. The turreted small houses have been replaced by concrete dwellings.

Still, the landscape remains more or less unchanged.

Limpid morning sky spans across the shrimp farms that we call kettu, surrounded on all sides with wind-beaten sedges or firecracker plants.

The children complain of the stink. It’s the tang of the sea, a smell so natal that I am slightly annoyed with them.

However, the walk doesn’t seem to continue in a perfectly picturesque fashion. You can almost sense an impending doom. The front yards, with neat crescents made by the broom, swift and neat, and stark red flowers of naalumani poo (four o’ clock flower) on the sides of the modest houses, are not there anymore. Water has taken over, and the surroundings have been destroyed.

The water level has been on the rise, threatening lives and livelihoods for a few years. After a cyclone in the Arabian Sea, water has not retreated, climate change being the suspect. The villages have become uninhabitable for a while and the situation looks irremediable.

The villagers, mostly fisherfolk, have lived a life in communion with the cycles of the sea, a kinship hardwired beyond livelihood. A quick catch of fish from the kettu and a grab of long-yard beans off the verge to rustle up meals and the evenings gazing at the sea — that has been a way of life. Unfortunately, the situation doesn’t seem to offer hope.

Resilience, one should learn it from the people of the sea. Struggles have been a constant. Uncertainty always looming. They have been living by and on something larger and stronger than our best gaze will ever reach.

“If the sea wants to take us back, it’s her will, but until then we do not leave our land,” someone said in a drawl, straining to speak over the roar of the waves, his skin burnt not by the sun but the sea breeze.

So to speak, any narrative of displacement is a story nowhere simple.

It does many things, but one that bothers the most is a sense of submission, coming from the belief that they occupy no position of agency, by the circumstance of a place and class. However, some are slowly becoming convinced of the hopelessness and have started abandoning houses and the way of life. The families who cannot afford to leave, tide over water and lives every day.

Down the path emerges the sea. But we turn back. The last trail is entirely flooded. On days of high tide, water wells up even more. The children call it a pool. I immediately shush them before they are heard.

