On the content carousel

In today’s digital age, the Internet has become an integral part of our lives, influencing us in ways we could not have imagined. Nearly five billion people, or 63% of the world’s population, are now online. Platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have evolved from mere sources of information and entertainment to realms of obsession.

The concept of “endless scrolling”, initially introduced by Aza Raskin in 2006 for smoother website navigation, has now become an intrinsic way of engaging with online content. This shift in how we consume content is striking.

Videos on platforms flow seamlessly into one another, while social media feeds offer an unbroken stream of posts. The abundance of content fuels continuous scrolling, driven by a psychological tendency known as “unit bias”. Essentially, we are inclined to finish a task we are given, and in this context, the task is consuming content. The more content available, the stronger our compulsion to consume.

Harvard Business School’s research provides fascinating insights into our behaviour. Simply categorising videos as similar increases the likelihood of continued viewing. We are naturally drawn to content that feels accessible and familiar, even if it’s not entirely predictable. Each quick switch between information releases dopamine in our brains, creating a neurological “high” that motivates us to keep scrolling.

The surge in short-form video content on platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts from 2021 to 2022 has been nothing short of astonishing.

Yet, amidst this digital renaissance, a shadow looms. Many sections of users feel trapped in the never-ending cycle of social media scrolling. They express frustration in the elusive pursuit of perfect content, often unsure of what it even looks like. This quest for relevance has transformed into a rat race, where victory seems reserved for omnipotent artificial intelligence algorithms and the ceaseless machinery of the capitalist market.

Spending excessive time on social media, particularly at night, has been linked to sleep disturbances, leading to a cascade of issues such as depression, memory lapse, diminished academic performance, and professional challenges — particularly impactful for young adults and students. Understanding the social and psychological phases that students experience while scrolling is crucial. A significant portion of work time is diverted to personal tasks, hampering productivity.

Moreover, a concerning connection exists between social media use and self-esteem, impacting overall satisfaction with life. Knowledge alone is not enough; action is key. Recognising the snare is a vital first step, but equally crucial is the endeavour to break free. Seek real-life activities, forge connections, and embrace elements that nurture well-being.

Balance is the bridge to reclaiming control over our digital lives.

Reducing screen time or seeking support from those around you are powerful steps toward liberation.

These scrolling loops were designed to enhance productivity and activity, not to become bottomless pits of endless engagement. True productivity lies not in boundless scrolling, but in the tangible actions you take beyond the screen. Reclaim your time, your focus, and your agency in this ever-evolving digital landscape.

It’s a journey worth embarking on, and one that holds the promise of a more balanced, fulfilling life.

By recognising these patterns, students and professionals can take steps to regain control of their time and attention. Employing research-backed strategies and finding ways to outsmart digital algorithms can help students use social media more purposefully.

In this dynamic era, as reels spin and algorithms churn, it is imperative to thread the digital needle carefully. The web may be woven, but we hold the shears to cut free.

