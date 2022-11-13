Old and independent

What the aged need is not just respect, but the means to lead an honourable life

I hate to be respected only because I am aged. Yes, I mean it. I am 70.

My hair is cotton white, no doubt. I never dye my hair, and it will be so till it is right time for me to die (Is it not already, some of you may ask). I still have not lost that mischief in my eyes, nor that fire in my belly. What I detest is according me preferential treatment just because I am old.

The other day, I got onto a crowded city bus in Chennai. Someone sitting, seemingly in his forties, got up to offer me his seat. I thanked him smilingly and said gently, “I can stand till my stop comes.” I felt guilty as he looked embarrassed at others around looking at him scornfully for not overruling my denial.

On another occasion, I was standing in a jam-packed bus ferrying air passengers from the boarding gate to the aircraft.

A youngster stood up to offer me his seat. I said, “Don’t trouble yourself. I think I can last standing till I board the flight.” Everyone around laughed. I felt triumphant at making the scene lighter.

But that victory was not to last. An old lady, not seemingly older than me, sitting nearby, handed me her travel bag and apologetically signalled me to hold it for her as she already had one on her lap, and also there was no space on the vehicle floor to rest her bag. I endured her implied taunt and also the weight of her baggage. She did not take back her bag from me till I carried it and lodged it onto the overhead cabin over her seat.

Once I was waiting in a slow-moving queue to buy a train ticket.

A man in his thirties standing before me made way for me and said, “Sir, please go to the counter window straight. No one here in the queue will grudge, looking at your advanced age,” I said, “No problem. I can wait for my turn.”

Then he bared his true colours to say, “I thought by leading you straight to the window, I can request you to buy my ticket also.”

I was taken aback. What a mentality! Thank God, he could not get me to buy his ticket as otherwise, he would have next asked me to deliver his ticket at his home.

Odd are men at times towards seniors. No doubt, age, like happiness, is only just a feeling, but age is also real, and not at all to be exploited at will. What the aged always need is not respect out of turn, but relief from the state, in a nation that has no perceptible compassion to extend financial succour to the less fortunate among the elderly to lead an honourable life and to those aged men who have no wherewithal to secure their evening life.

