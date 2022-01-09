Of virtual concerts

09 January 2022 12:55 IST

As a true rasika of music, I have accepted the ‘new normal’ and it suits me well

The pandemic has put an end to many of the socialising get-togethers, public functions, entertainment programmes and meetings. We all have had to switch over to the virtual world whether we like it or not. I find a lot of music aficionados feeling depressed about the absence of live performances and the direct interaction with the audience and, ahem, canteens and their special delicacies.

As someone who had been attending concerts in auditoriums and watching movies in theatres, I have now become accustomed to my relationship with the virtual world. Yes. Now, as a senior citizen, I find it easier for me to watch a movie in the comfort of my home and listen to a concert without the chit-chatting or the ambivalent audience in the halls or the sudden hiccups in the audio systems or the problems I face sitting in the middle of a row and having to get past many people to visit the toilet.

I now enjoy the crystal clear videos with close-ups of the performer, accompanying artistes and perfect audios with great clarity. The editing is done by the professionals to catch the expressions of the performer, the percussion vidwans’ finger movements, the deft action on the short board of the violin or the long frets of the veena.

I don’t have to worry about commuting, the traffic snarls to reach the venue on time and in the same way to return home waiting for a cab to arrive late night near the sabhas.

There is no need to ask for “once more” here; if I want to listen to a particular song/alapana/swaras I can easily watch it again. When I watch the programme at home, I am less distracted. With changing times, everything has to change and will change.

The performers may miss the huge gatherings assembled looking at them with great expectations; in fact, it is only for the very popular performers and not for all. Nevertheless, the artistes may be missing the live audience to cheer them up.

But, as a true rasika of music, I am not. I have accepted the ‘new normal’ and it suits me well.

