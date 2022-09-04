Of kindred competitions

Sibling fight over facts and names. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

My elder brother and I are always in a competition to be considered superior by proving the other wrong. This tendency continues week after week, but twice, something interesting happened.

First, we had an argument, though “argument” is a heavy term. I will go with “we had a slight disagreement” over the name of a plant. I was sure it was called “Wandering Jew” because I remember being appalled when I had first learned its name. I had even found articles about the history of its naming. However, my brother was certain that it was called “Purple Heart”. And of course, what does one do in situations of contention other than google the answer? That is the sure way to declare a winner and loser. However, this time, instead of being a judge, Google ended up being a mediator. Like a good mother who says “you’re both equally correct”, Google too claimed that the plant is called “Purple Wandering Jew”.

Neither of us knew how to react since we were not exactly used to being equal winners. How to exclaim, “Hah! Told you so!”, and look at the other patronisingly throughout the day?

Well, this strange time was behind us when a few days later we saw a bird that we both recognised but by different names, naturally. Another competition, another opportunity to prove our superior intellect. I called it a “Brahmini” because a birdwatcher had once told me that it gets its name from the black crown which is similar to a Brahmin’s Shikha. Again I noticed the close relationship between biological terminology and social structures. My brother was confident it was a starling, but I had seen starlings before, flying in synchronised choreographies during dawn and dusk, and they did not look like the Brahmini. Once again, instinctively my brother;s hand went for his phone.

I held my breath, waiting for the pronouncement.

It’s called a “Brahmini starling”, he said, both surprised and dejected.

Twice in the matter of a week, we had both been proved right. Definitely a unique and strange feeling. But our happy dance was replaced by friendly smiles. I think at this moment we grew up a little. Realised that there is apparently a middle ground even when dealing with facts.

But I know that secretly we are both wishing for a chance to soon restore the balance of the universe by declaring an unequivocal victor. The quest continues!

