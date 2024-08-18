Of coruscating celluloid

Thinking about vacations in the 1990s and early 2000s, one of the things that come to mind is the film camera carried along to capture the moments and memories. Looking at those vacation pictures makes us realise how all our smiles were real with no affectation. The photographs of nature, skies, ocean, mountains, and historic places captured looked raw, real, and unadulterated without any makeover using filters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s digital age, everyone has a phone, and every phone has a camera with a wide range of filters and editing options. Pictures captured these days are infused with a bit of drama, with filters making them look less authentic. With the prevalence of phones and cameras, people now develop a habit of seeing nature, perhaps the world, through the lens and filters of their devices, forgetting the fact that the magnificence of the world can be seen the best only with the naked eye.

The cameras back then had to be fed with a film roll. One roll could give a maximum of 36 photos. If one carried an extra roll, then 72 images can be clicked. People captured nature, themselves, and some sheer real moments of joy in those 36 to 72 pictures. The world was viewed through the camera lens only for an inconsequential amount of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike in the old days, now there is no control over the number of pictures that can be captured. And from the very moment of the commencement of vacation to the return home, everything is now photographed and recorded. Today for many, the primary purpose of vacation and travel is only to capture pictures of themselves in different landscapes and post on their social media accounts. With this approach of travelling to take pictures, nature is often viewed merely as a picturesque backdrop to pose, dance, and make reels. Once the pictures are clicked, the impulse to post them on social media takes them over and people often miss out on truly experiencing and enjoying the beauty of nature and the places they travel to.

The real joy and dopamine spike in recent days seems to occur only when the pictures are posted and liked and the whereabouts of the travel are inquired by the social circle.

sujithasivakumar18@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.