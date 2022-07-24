Of civilisation and pandemics

Transition of humans from hunter gatherers to agriculturists led to both communicable and non-communicable diseases

Transition of humans from hunter gatherers to agriculturists led to both communicable and non-communicable diseases

“Pandemic” is a household word today. According to the MerriamWebster dictionary, it was the most-searched word in 2020 and was declared the word of the year — thanks to COVID-19, the latest, but not the last, pandemic that humanity encounters.

A disease outbreak across continents and spreading globally is a pandemic. Hundreds of them have “plagued” humankind down the millennia, and we have records of major outbreaks such as “The Plague”, also called the Justinian Plague or Black Death. The three plague pandemics over different regions and periods killed as many as 350 million people approximately. This was followed by seven major outbreaks of cholera, five of influenza and three of coronavirus, including the latest.

Irreversible change

How and when do pandemics originate?

There is enough evidence to suggest infections of pandemic proportions emerged when the hunter-gatherer, nomadic tribes transitioned into more sedentary agrarian settlers. By a rough estimate, infectious diseases could have emerged only within the past 11,000 years following the rise of agriculture. For infections to spread and sustain, it needed large groups of population. Such settlements were unheard-of in history before the advent of agriculture. Such diseases were earlier called “crowd diseases”.

The twin disease burdens that humanity faces — communicable diseases such as influenza, chickenpox and non-communicable diseases or lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, diabetes and cancers — owe their origin to a great extent to this transition of man from hunter gatherer to agriculturist. To put it simply, the growth of civilisation is the root cause of diseases.

Most microbes which cause diseases were originally colonising animals. For a disease to establish as a pandemic, complex dynamics for cross-species transmission are involved. This again was facilitated when the ancient agrarians domesticated animals such as goats, cows, horses and pigs. In the process of milching, riding and harnessing them to ploughs and carts, they established longer and closer proximity which made such animal-to-human transmission possible. This in modern times have expanded to the meat industry and wet and exotic pet markets.

The ecological processes that determine disease outbreaks to reach pandemic proportions are the size and distribution of population and movements of the infected and susceptible hosts and vectors.

The fact that five of the major 20 pandemics listed have occurred within the past 20 years speaks for itself about the effects of population explosion, rapid urbanisation and increased life expectancy. As for movement of population, intercontinental travel and trade have made spread of any contagion faster and further. A live example is the ongoing pandemic which spread across the globe in a record seven months.

Historic significance

Pandemics have ravaged humanity all through history. It has caused innumerable loss of lives and livestock, so much so they have changed history at times. The successful colonisation of the Americas by Europeans was possible because of microbes. It is said that native Indians who resisted colonial invasion died more of imported infections from the old world than sword and bullet wounds. On the contrary, the Europeans could not conquer the tropical African continent for obvious reasons.

Napoleon Bonaparte’s relentless victory March was halted by the “flu” pandemic. The French had to abandon construction of the Suez Canal, when hundreds of thousands of forced labourers died of cholera. Not all is dark about a pandemic; there are silver linings too. For instance, public health measures such as sanitation and safe drinking water were offshoots of the great cholera pandemic of London. The causative bacteria of cholera and tuberculosis were discovered by Robert Koch during the height of pandemics.

Vaccines of various platforms were introduced during pandemics and the COVID-19 shots which evolved in a record 11 months stand testimony to it. Emerging and reemergent infections will keep spreading among people. History can repeat itself but the lessons learnt must be used for pandemic preparedness, which will go a long way in saving humanity from future catastrophe.

rjayanthi363@gmail.com