Ode to Geet Mala

A 8 p.m. on a Wednesday in 1954, in a middle-class family in Chennai, a 12-year-old girl and her younger brother were glued to their radio set, waiting to listen to their favourite “Binaca Geet Mala”, or BGM, on Radio Ceylon. That was my brother and I! We followed this ritual for more than a decade. Our whole household was geared to this, dinner over by 8. And this was so pan-India, BGM was everyone’s favourite.

I didn’t know Hindi, but I liked to watch Hindi movies, loved the songs, the mesmerising voice of Rafi, Lata, Talat… these filled my heart. Maybe, we were influenced by our Bombay cousins, as none of my friends had such a liking for Hindi songs. Anyway, I became a great fan of BGM; I could listen to all my favourite songs at one go!

Being a student of Carnatic music, I could easily pick up the tune and sing along while listening! Many of the words I didn’t know but I coined my own keeping with the tune! Now, my friends keep correcting and telling me the meanings, especially the Urdu words. Thanks to BGM and my dear friends, I can now appreciate the nuances of the Urdu language.

I feel it was a fantastic idea for a company to sponsor a music programme to advertise its product at that time. Whether Binaca toothpaste picked up sales or not, Geet Mala became more popular than the product.

Ameen Sayani was the voice of BGM — one cannot think of one without the other. His Behnon aur bhayiyon (sisters and brothers) was enough to pull us to the radio. He always had some interesting anecdotes about each song and the last song, the hit of the week, was announced with Bigul baj raha hai and the signature tune would play.

What excitement, trying to guess which song it’ll be! He must be the only announcer who is recognised by his voice across India.

In the last two consecutive Wednesdays of December, BGM would hold the Varshik programme with the best songs of the year, chosen by a democratic process. That was never to be missed! I would be sitting with paper and pen in hand to make a note of all the songs. No sound, no disturbance, by then others at home would also be hooked to this.

“ OK... here comes the last song, the best of the best, Last over, last ball and one run to win, situation!”

Ameen Sayani, making it more exciting, oh.. which song will it be? Taking time to announce, adrenaline flowing, there it is… I knew this would be the song! Then... it is all over!

Next Wednesday, a New Year, new songs and a new BGM begins.

Later, marrying an Air Force officer, I became “a Madrasi girl” who can sing Hindi songs at parties, and was given a warm welcome by North Indian friends! Thank you, BGM!

On my 75th birthday, my friends, knowing my fondness for music, presented me with a device to listen to old songs. There with a press of a button comes the booming voice “ Behnon aur bhayiyon”. Now I can listen to BGM, whenever and wherever I want. Together, BGM and I have come full circle.

Tailpiece: Now my friends and I, in our 70s and 80s, have formed a music group to sing old Hindi songs and with much enthusiasm and practice, we sing and enjoy these sessions. And what has inspired us? The one and only Binaca Geet Mala.

Thank you, BGM, for enriching my life with music and melody!

