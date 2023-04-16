Ode to a tamarind tree

April 16, 2023 12:46 am | Updated April 15, 2023 02:13 pm IST

A huge tamarind tree, more than a century old, stood at the edge of the courtyard of my wife’s ancestral home. All through the year, the tree bore fruit. A few years ago, it was struck by lightning. Despite this, the tree continued to thrive as a symbol of fortitude and hope.

It stood there all these years with its canopy sheltering the courtyard from the sun. Family members spanning four generations had been blessed with the cool comfort. The tree was a silent witness to all the happenings, whether good or bad, in the family, the joys and sorrows, pangs and pleasures, trials and tribulations, prosperity and hardship.

It was under the vastness of its shade that a huge pandal was erected for my wedding in the late 1980s.

It was again under its shade the bodies of elders and even a younger relative were kept for paying last respects before the funeral service.

The tree taught us the moral that we should face all obstacles and blessings in our life with equal composure.

A considerable portion of the branches were spread over an old house, causing damage to the roof during rain. The new owners of the house requested us to cut and remove the tree. The branches which touched a power line was also a cause of concern. Finally, though rather hesitantly, we decided to axe the tree down.

A couple of months ago, it fell to the tree cutter’s sword, and many birds and insects which inhabited it were suddenly homeless.

Nobody bid a fitting farewell to the tree, nor anyone felt the need to embrace it for one last time. We even forgot to take a picture of the tree to keep it as a souvenir, a framed memory. Had we left her unharmed, she would have survived many more years.

It was Khalil Gibran who said, “Trees are poems that earth writes upon the sky.”

