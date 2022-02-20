Obstinate stereotypes

Are you a girl, a child asks her father seeing him sweep the yard

One morning, my four-year-old daughter asked me if I were a girl. It was not a silly question. It provoked me to think deeply.

I was sweeping the front yard of our house that day. Usually, my wife or mother does this, while I read the newspaper. It is not that I don’t know sweeping. I just choose not to do it. If I remember right, the last time I swept the front yard was when I was a child playfully helping my grandmother. It was her daily routine then. My mother started doing it and now my wife does it.

My wife fell sick and I was forced to share the workload with my ageing mother. There I started sweeping and the little one got up in the morning seeing me on the job instead of her grandma or mother.

“Are you a girl,” she asked and started smiling.

I have not seen my father or grandfather sweeping the front yard. We have all grown up with gender discrimination ingrained in our selves. Just think of the gender that comes to your mind when you imagine a driver, pilot, doctor, minister, judge, president, teacher, nurse, receptionist and maid. Our minds are conditioned to think like that.

When the Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen became a talking point, I asked a few married men and women about the film. Surprisingly, almost all from Kerala, across gender, did not find anything special in the movie. They could not see gender discrimination in the movie. Few women even felt the leading lady was a bit odd, not doing what every other woman in Kerala does in her ordinary life. The world outside Kerala was celebrating the movie as path-breaking Indian cinema. The movie was not a Malayalam movie anymore, but an Indian movie.

The other day, my colleague came back to office after recovering from COVID-19. His wife, three small children and mother all fell sick and recovered. He had tiring days taking care of the family, a task his wife managed every day on top of her work. He just appreciated his wife now!

A woman’s life is not easy in Kerala or India. I am reminded of a scene in the Malayalam movie Salt ’n’ Pepper. The boy asks the girl why she is holding her books covering her chest, and starts wondering why his mother did not tell him to hold books like that!

Women live their daily life fully aware of their gender and its limitations every moment. Men like me are so privileged that we do not even think of our gender.

Why do we count the number of rape victims and not the perpetrators? As a society, we need to be aware of gender discrimination deep inside our thoughts and deeds. As men, we may attempt to make the social life of women better. Can we not lift the seat of a unisex toilet before urinating? Can we not wash our own plates? Just be mindful of women in all our deeds! All of us can make a woman’s life better.

