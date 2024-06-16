No retirement blues

“I am against retiring. The thing that keeps a man alive is having something to do.”

— Col. Sanders

Superannuation is defined as an employee’s formal release from service upon attaining a predetermined age. It does not mean hanging up your boots permanently. But what is it that one must do?

It has been a year since I said goodbye to a career spanning close to four decades. When I settled down in my own home after retiring, I was full of apprehension at the prospect of long dreary days of household chores and nothingness. Colleagues and friends advised me that I should look for something to keep me busy and engaged as I had been all my life, at first studying and then working at nurturing a career and a family. In a way, it was a double superannuation, as at my age, most of us salaried class are both superannuated and empty nesters, the children having settled in far-off academic pursuits or growing careers. So, the phase of nurturing a career and family is completed.

What comes next then? Another job or an alternative career is the order and demand of the day, and many of my former colleagues and friends went immediately after superannuation to a new full-time job, while a few settled into multiple part-time jobs or regular freelance assignments. One former colleague who superannuated a few months before I did, tellingly said one day that he was “literally killing time” and was desperately looking for a job. He has found several assignments since then. That added to my dread. I kept agonising over the “what next” and thought I would find the right alternative work given time. My spouse, however, believes that if you have superannuated and your organisation is giving you a pension, it means that they want you to relax and enjoy the rest of your life. But with longevity increasing, I think we need to do something, maybe work or help society. Unfortunately, the social work part has not happened for me on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, I threw myself into turning my home into a cosy place to stay for my mother, spouse, and me. We tried to shape our home into a place we would love to live in, within our budgetary and practical constraints. We grew a garden including a small kitchen garden, invited potted plants into our patio and living areas, and continued doing our own cooking. We have tried our hand at various beloved and long-forgotten dishes and other brand-new cuisine. I amazed my family and myself, trying my hand at mango avakkaya and kathal pickle, for the first time in my life, and these are being devoured at a rapid pace.

We have visited relatives and attended weddings which would likely have been missed because of work-related preoccupations. Relatives and friends have poured in to see us, especially to meet my mother who has returned to her home city after decades. I have been able to catch up with many old friends and have long lovely conversations about everything under the sun with them. The local friends meet up regularly and there have been several events we have attended together.

I have revived my hobby of solving puzzles and love to do the daily crossword and other puzzles that newspapers offer us. I have also revived my reading and have loved the several books I read recently. I revel in listening to my favourite music — Indian classical, Bollywood and Tollywood songs and of course, the evergreen Annamayya kirtans. We, especially my mother and I, spend a lot of time poring over the family albums and delving into our memory palace. I love this time spent together and would not give it up for anything. My spouse and I have been able to catch up on many favourite TV shows, though we try to limit screen time. I participate actively in the school and friends’ WhatsApp groups and have the time to read the posts and understand various perspectives. I have happy phone conversations with my son and daughter-in-law when they have the time, on their work and their adorable dog, and with my in-laws.

We rarely travel, and when we do, it is mostly for a wedding or so. We take brisk walks in our own garden or step out into the colony sometimes. We enjoy the cool morning and evening breeze in our patio or terrace, and the morning sunshine. I love the flowers in our garden, talk to them and often have small vases of colourful flowers in the living room. I have been able to write a few articles about my experiences at work and in life, which are published sometimes.

“What next” seemed quite settled for me, a quiet life of a homebody revelling in home and hobbies with two of my favourite people in the world, and the other favourite people only a phone call or visit away. But just when I had settled into being a homebody, a few months ago, I suddenly acquired an alternative part-time career flowing from my long past career. I am now doubly blessed and count my blessings. It has also perhaps answered everyone’s question, “What next?”

Rather than believing, as Paul Harvey the journalist, said, “Retiring is just practising up to be dead.”. I believe instead, as Johnny Mathis, the singer, says, “….if you can’t sing the song any more, change the song and sing a different one!”

I am quite certain that savouring life’s little joys after retirement is my new song, and I will sing it happily, gently, joyously! After all, it has been said, “Simple pleasures are life’s treasures!”

