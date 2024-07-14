No cash, only gifts in kind

In the days of yore, a wedding gift was simple. You took a postal envelope and inserted a 100 rupee note. That done, a one-rupee coin was added: ₹101 was the standard wedding gift since time immemorial. You made sure that along with the congratulatory note to the couple, you clearly indicated the name of the donor.

A key aspect in an Indian wedding was a sincere accountant. He diligently jotted down the name of the donor and the amount of the wedding gift. At the next wedding, this time in the donor’s family, the exact amount was tendered as his gift. This mutual give-and-take, accurate to the penny, ensured you stayed rooted to the dictum: “Neither a borrower nor a lender be!”

In modern times, a cash gift is considered inelegant. The gift must now be in kind. It is here that we hit a roadblock. If it is jewellery, the bride’s tastes may not match yours. You explore other alternatives: gadgets, culinary appliances, and other artefacts. A safe bet is a framed picture of Lord Ganesha. After the wedding, the couple could be stranded with over 30 versions of Ganesha, enough to set up an entire showroom.

But when should you give the gift to the couple? Once the maangalya dhaaranam ceremony is over, there is a mad rush. People jump onto the stage, to congratulate the couple and hand over the gift. The groom and the bride are clueless: their hands are full, with gifts thrust from all directions. A court has recently decreed, that until saptapadi completed, the marriage is null and void. Evidently, such intricate details are yet to enter Indian consciousness.

American weddings follow a different format. The couple sit together and create an elaborate gift list from home appliances to a kitchen spoon. The price of each item is mentioned. The list is advertised online. Each guest chooses the item in keeping with his budget. Once a guest has made the selection, that item is out of bounds for others.

The Indian mind is all confused. By the time he makes sense of all this, very few items are left standing in the gift-list. He must now choose between a car and a towel. He shakes his head in absolute bewilderment, “This is the first time, I gifted a towel as a wedding gift!”

We have the quote, “Don’t look at a gift-horse in the mouth!” In the American wedding, there is no scope for this adage at all. After all, this horse was specially ordered, along with the number of teeth it has!

