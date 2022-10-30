Newbies’ plight

The ships in modern times of advanced navigation systems and technologies are designed to be safe and comfortable in all respects. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Are you worthy of crossing the line?” is the question that needs to be answered, said the “shellbacks” on the ship. We about a dozen newbies aboard a research vessel were concerned but waited silently for the day when we would be tested by King Neptune and his trusted “shellbacks”.

In the old times, according to Wikipedia, the Equator-crossing ceremony was fearsome for the “pollywogs”, the sailors crossing the Equator for the first time. Charles Darwin, it appeared, was lucky to have escaped only by having his face painted and thrown into water blindfolded aboard HMS Beagle in 1832. President Franklin Roosevelt, aboard USS Indianapolis, seemed to have enjoyed his crossing-the-line ceremony in 1936, as narrated to his wife in a letter.

The Equator-crossing ceremony could turn very nasty as people were forced to kneel down and be thrown into mud blindfolded. I was reminded of some extreme form of Holi celebrations and ragging during my college days back in the old times. Still, even those seemed decent in comparison to what transpired during these ceremonies on ships. Recently, it became “civilised” as people complained about harassment.

We were to cross the Equator on the Atlantic Ocean on our way to Lisbon from Cape Town. We were on an international science research expedition drilling and coring the ocean floor to study some peculiar underwater volcanoes in the southern Atlantic Ocean that erupted more than 100 million years ago. People on board hailed from different nationalities and cultures, including the scientists, who were primarily busy studying the recovered samples. However, with the appearance of a flyer announcing the scheduled arrival of King Neptune on board to test all the newbies, we were anxious and happy simultaneously. Anxious because of all the stories of the ceremony we heard and read, though we were assured that nothing of the old sort would take place. Happy because, as they say, crossing the Equator is an important milestone in a sailor’s life.

The ships in modern times of advanced navigation systems and technologies are designed to be safe and comfortable in all respects. Once upon a time, though, sailing across the oceans was an adventure. Ships were not so robust, the navigation was a test of skill, and storage of food and water for a long voyage was not easy. Going to the other side of the world — crossing the Equator therefore — deserved celebration. 'In the present age of space tourism, when talk of colonising the moon is no longer limited to science fiction, how crossing the Equator on a ship is a cause of a celebration, I wondered, seeing some of the crew members excitedly making arrangements for the ceremony.

The ceremony turned out to be a pleasant experience. We had a good barbecue meal on the deck, played a few fun games together and finally were handed over certificates and medals conferring the status of “shellback” by the captain and a crew member dressed as King Neptune.

And then it dawned on me that we humans are hard-wired to have some fun together. Catherine Price, the science journalist and author of a book on the power of fun, defines fun as a feeling that arises when playfulness, connection and flow come together. Fun, according to her, is a necessity for a healthier and happier life. Life on a ship, during long voyages, could get emotionally challenging due to monotonous living in a confined space with the same set of people. This kind of ceremony is, therefore, a welcome change and rejuvenating. Aren’t all the festivals humans celebrate invented for the same reason? Collective celebrations satisfy our fundamental emotional needs.

A few days later, alone on deck early morning, watching the magnificent moon setting in the open ocean, I missed company. I would share the pictures, but it wouldn’t be the same as experiencing the moment together.

So was I worthy of crossing the line? I didn’t know, but the occasion was definitely worthy of celebration, a celebration where people connect with each other, and no one crosses the line.

