New leadership

Leaders have been focused on performance and profits over people and purpose. In this era, it’s time to be more focused on the well-being of people, company and planet in such a manner that profits become a byproduct of the larger purpose.

Leaders are constantly under the scanner on issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social, and corporate governance. They normally want to make a positive noise, but can be very different in reality. The whole issue is to first understand and accept good performance with the well-being of people and environment.

Leaders need to remind managers that this is not about a trade-off between performance and compassion, but rather about trading off between different elements within each so that they can free up time to focus on what creates the most value.

There have been cases of how people were ignored and mistreated and faced racism, but the leadership turned blind to the core values and purpose. A woman manager was pregnant, but the boss insisted on a video call for all. She was unable to sit at that moment and had to put the video on in a half-lying down position on the bed. The boss was insensitive even after being told by another person that maybe, he can allow her the only-voice option. Slowly a set of people just started resigning and not many people realised what had triggered that. The large-scale attrition has further worsened the situation.

New culture

There are a set of employers who have with lower salaries but higher care and a great culture retained their people almost for a lifetime. What have they been doing differently?

A new set of leaders are on demand who can balance leadership behaviours and action in such a manner that the thread of wellness of people and planet becomes the new culture and purpose.

A company banned late evening calls unless approved by the boss or if an emergency arose. Such actions can draw so much more capital, resources and team spirit that competition can go for a toss in the long run. Even stock prices of some such companies have been on a roll.

Just awakening leaders is not enough as the need is now to weave in the fabric at different levels. Department managers are encouraged to take initiatives to ease the tension, clear the air and start with checking on people personally. These create a feeling of belongingness and commitment. Uncertainty and hybrid working is now going to be a constant existence when we plan and think deeper for any future scenarios. What are the few things that will still be in demand from leaders?

An understanding that what is working for you may not be working for someone else; transparency whether it’s recognition or a reprimand; willingness to listen and allowing a safe space to speak up; speaking in such a manner so that it’s a two-way traffic.

