Navigating relationships

March 26, 2023 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST

I am not sure how many of us are aware of the discreet, invisible and slender demarcation line that exists in any relationship. I have experienced and still experiencing and am still learning this; yes, it is a never-ending process one has to live with. But I personally feel that most of the people give a damn to this and act as they wish or like.

Boundaries are an integral part of healthy relationships because they help to maintain a balance between you and your partner, friends or professional contacts.

The first thing I did when I had to deal with students was to know each one by their names; the next was I tried to learn their communication skills and comprehending powers. I never tried to force anything down their throats or my power on them. Yes, in certain cases, I had to exercise my power as a teacher or guide whichever way one puts it, to make them realise that in case they violated this, made mistakes or tried to test my patience.

I also showed consideration in cases where one had to give more attention to make them understand what I teach. If some student was indifferent, I tried to make them think that it was “his” responsibility to be attentive in my class or even if he was not interested, at least “behave” as if he was attentive. These helped me in striking a balance in some instances and close interactions with my students.

When my profession turned out to be advising the established industries on engineering and safety aspects, I became more careful and professional. The reason is simple; while I look at their industrial activities as a “safety professional”, they are the people who do their “work every day”. That made me understand their points of views on an operation or safety. I never tried to intimidate them even if there was a violation or discrepancy in the safety systems, but made them realise in a friendly manner how important safety was as much as their non-stop production. I always sent my draft reports for their frank comments and logical corrections. This was very much supported by most of the industries I worked with. Once, one particular industry almost tried to compel us to remove all the recommendations and give a clean chit. At that instance, I put my foot down and said an emphatic “no”. In the same way, when another tried to keep on changing the results and input, I told them clearly that I would not do the project anymore and they could go to anyone who will obey them.

Such clients either stayed back or walked away. But, I never cared.

Same approach holds good for personal relationships also. I cannot and don’t want to be just an “yes” man for whatever my friend or relation says. I either put it directly or indirectly even if they like it or not. If they don’t like it, fine. I too don’t care anymore. In some cases, I prefer to keep silent or tell bluntly, “No comments”.

Even with all these, I don’t say that I have lost or gained some. This is, indeed, a never-ending balancing act. But, I want to be what I am, be it good or bad. There are no compromises on that.

