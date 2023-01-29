Navigating lay-offs

January 29, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST

Lay-offs and tough job markets can be difficult for professionals to cope with, especially in the tech industry. The tech industry is fast-paced and constantly evolving, which can make it difficult for professionals to stay on top of the latest in their work area. Unfortunately, as we are currently in the middle of an economic downturn and companies are facing financial challenges, lay-offs are inevitable.

Experts are predicting that 2023 will witness a market correction and consolidation as opposed to the great resignation when there were abundant jobs in the market. If you are a tech professional who has recently been laid off or is struggling to find work, there are a few things you can do to stay positive and increase your chances of surviving this great reshuffle.

Never stop learning — it’s a great time to learn and stay up to date. Consider taking online courses to improve your skills. It’s a great way to stay motivated. Build something — while learning, taking courses are a great way to improve skills, sometimes it can become a boring and daunting task. Think about picking a problem that you are passionate about and how you can bring it to life. Pivot your learning to solve that problem. Prospective employers prefer doers over talkers in this competitive job market.

Consider temporary or contract work — this can help you keep your skills sharp and bring in some income while you continue to search for a stable job. Due to COVID, demand for gig workers has increased.

Invest in networking and building relationships — attend events, reach out to prospective employers to understand what problems they are trying to solve, give your viewpoint as an industry expert, share it with the broader community. Doing this will automatically place you very high in the global talent pool ready to be picked up by recruiters when the job market picks up.

Last and most important, take good care of yourself both physically and mentally. It’s time to get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly and most important, spend quality time with family which you got deprived of during your hectic work schedule. Don’t be in a rush to apply for jobs.

In conclusion, coping with lay-offs and a tough job market can be difficult, but it is not impossible. By updating your resume and LinkedIn profile, networking and building relationships, continuing to learn and stay up to date, considering temporary or contract work, taking care of yourself, seeking support, and being persistent, you can increase your chances of finding a new job in the tech industry.

parag_agarwal1981@hotmail.com