March 15, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

I have been an ardent reader of Tamil magazines right from my teenage years and no wonder, I started writing to magazines from my college days. One day, just as I returned from my college, my uncle gave me a copy of a popular weekly. With bated breath, I flipped through the pages just to find whether my name has appeared in print. Yes, indeed it was! My comments on a story published in the magazine the previous week got published and it was a pleasant surprise.

During my school days, as every student of yesteryear would do, I used to play cover ball cricket and got myself registered in the third division to play for Vepery cricket club. In one of the matches played on P.S. High School grounds, I scored a hard hitting 31 not out and that found a mention in The Hindu.

The day after the match, those who scored runs would wait for the dawn to break to see their name in print and that was surely an extraordinary feeling!

Thus, everyone, cutting across age or status, would envision to see his or her name in print in a magazine or newspaper as that would give a feel of great accomplishment. I had been preserving all such pages where my name appears in print and kept them bound for decades. I still keep a few.

Treasured collection

During the 1980s, when I was working as a part-time reporter for a magazine, we interviewed a structural engineer for a write-up on how safe deposit lockers are constructed in banks. After the interview was over, he took us to a cupboard in his house and opened it much to our amusement. It was full of paper cuttings that carried his name, most of them describing the events in which he participated. Whatever it may be, he appeared to treasure the collection and kept it under lock and key.

Seeing the name in print brings one plenty of joy rather than the “likes” with a variety of emojis that follow an article. But, with the changing times and trends, one needs to accept this as a matter of fact though.

I vividly recollect an impactful cartoon by Gopulu wherein a patient, looking pale and sad, would be seen on a bed with bandaged legs. Nevertheless, he would ask a person reading a newspaper, “Is my name on the list of injured?” Yes, for anyone, the name in print brings a world of happiness!

