My tryst with Sweden

I am on a Nordic summer holiday, in Gothenburg, Sweden. When I decided to visit my son, I did not know what was in store for me. Apart from the occasional picture postcards that he would send me, I had very little knowledge about the country or its people. I only knew about the Nobel Prize that this country gives away every year and ABBA, my favourite band whose songs I love unconditionally.

Even before my aircraft landed in Gothenburg, I knew this place was going to charm me, because the whole city seemed to be a mixture of blue and green. Wherever you go, you are sure to stumble upon a waterbody or a lush forest. Soon I would learn what Nordic vibes were all about.

Swedish people have a penchant for creating beautiful places with minimalist things and the result is unbelievably lovely. Gothenburg is also called Volvo City since it is the birthplace of Volvo cars, and an electric Volvo car welcomes you at the airport. Many of the taxis are electric Tesla cars.

Gothenburg, the second biggest Swedish city after Stockholm, is an exciting place to live in. The seaside charm will floor you flat. The hiking trails, some of the best in the world, and fresh lakes make you fall in love with the place again and again. The city is well connected by trams and buses. Almost all the roads have a biking lane. Swedes are a set of extremely green-conscious people in the world. It is a common sight to see people using bicycles. My son bikes 15 km to his office every day but feels he has not exercised well and goes for a hike to the forest nearby after returning home.

No wonder Swedes are such fitness freaks. With such beautiful forests and roads at your disposal, who will not be? In Sweden, you can walk, ride, ski or camp on any land you like without the landowners’ permission because the idyllic nature in this country is for all to enjoy. You can pluck apples, blueberries or mushrooms while on a hiking or biking trip. Delicious treasures of nature happens to be free for all in this country.

No wonder we have a green warrior like Greta Thunberg from this land. Sweden is getting ready for an election in September. Climate Alliance is a political party contesting elections with the main aim to make people and politicians more serious about climate change and save our planet. While wandering through the streets of Stockholm, I came across these people explaining patiently to the passers-by the environmental issues we are facing right now and how together we can overcome it. It was amazing to see the passion with which they were working. No wonder, Sweden is so green!

The archipelagos are another attraction here. I made a trip to Vrango, one of the most beautiful islands in the southern archipelagos just off Gothenburg. I do not have words to describe the beauty of the island or my gorgeous ferry trip towards it.

With a well-developed healthcare system and free education, Sweden has the best social welfare in the world.

With great universities to its credit, this country ranks well on top when it comes to innovation.

Now I am sure that I will keep coming back to this beautiful land again and again.

