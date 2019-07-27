My sin, the sin of sloth

It would be a fault in itself to call me unique, because here I am, a member of an ever-expanding universe of lethargic opportunists. Yet, the current situation discredits me of my recognition as a person who abounds in such a mental state.

Laziness, as the Internet deity described, is one of the most difficult to define and hard to credit as an actual sin. It isn’t really hard to understand why; of all the sins, the sin of sloth doesn’t require any primary catalyst to drive its impediment in everyday living. It’s also the most prevalent sin, whether you like it or not, that included you as well, dear reader. It would be pointless to be mired in denial.

At school, I was one of the few kids who preferred to keep to myself at all times, my friend circle or “gang”, as kids call it today — well I had none anyway. There was one person who always tagged along and eventually taught me how friendship is and how it worked. I digress.

My grades were never the stellar ‘good boy’ material; books seemed to provide respite and I went along with it. Being lazy taught me a few survival tips, too. That being in a group with a large friends circle can leave you under pressure, that often one has to adhere to the general thought of living up to each other’s expectations. I had chosen to forsake all of this. My interactions were strictly work-related; it gave me a rather moody aura, and I was left to my devices most of the time, except for the one ally mentioned earlier. Now the number has grown to two, and that is an accomplishment I approve of.

Reading people was another wonderful skill that I thought I had acquired. Despite the wishy-washy smiles people put on, the masks they wear could be seen for what they are easily — though I had made it a point never to mention it lest I end up at the wrong end of the stick. It had saved innumerable betrayals, a multitude of annoying situations, and a feeling of self-approbation. I was blessed with a rather good command of the very same language. I’m expressing my concerns, or a lack thereof. And fortunately, being lazy gives me the time to think, analyse and appreciate the value of good things, small things that go unnoticed.

Patience was an interesting quality that being lazy offered. Time can pass unnoticed and the day would seem to end as quickly as it began. It gave me a knack for maintaining my cool in the midst of the most heated arguments, one that could otherwise escalate into quite a messy affair. It still does nevertheless, yet it isn’t a feeling of defeat that overcomes me. Rather, it creates the need to go back to my mental drawing board and devise yet another kitschy attempt at neutralising my opponent.

A very nice person, a billionaire-philanthropist, had once stated that he would give a difficult job to a lazy person because he or she would find an easy way to do it. I did some research and found out that this statement was coined by a ‘workplace inspector’ who went by the name Gilbreth. I wonder, isn’t “borrowing” someone’s line a case of acute lethargy? Probably it is.

The lazy community was always understated and underestimated; I agree that there are a few rotten ones among us who hardly deserve the title. It’s probably because of that same reason that a student who chose Arts as his/her major, is viewed with a prejudiced opinion of being a lethargic role model, one who’s often left out of conversations for his lack of certain “mental faculties”. I may very well be wrong in saying the same, but things change even before you know and Arts can become the new black. Right now one can only remain hopeful of such an eventuality, though.

I had never had too many regrets, partly because I was too unmindful of my losses to try and make an attempt to recoup them. That’s probably why I’m still impervious to the feelings of extreme sadness, prevalent among youngsters. Overall, it has made me become a better person, individually, that is. There are plenty of people who are much better off in terms of several faculties than I am. But it’s worthwhile. When people dream of great heights and wondrous expectations, I’m content being a teacher — that way I believe I get to contribute to society at large and also to myself.

I initially wanted to become a ‘house-husband’ though... now that would have been one hell of a job.

