My pet theory

April 21, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

When my daughter-in-law told me that she was fond of cats and had always owned one, I did not know what to say. We had never had a pet and even if I had wanted one, I would have preferred the loyal and sociable nature of a dog.

Today’s generation believes in sticking to individual preferences and lifestyle, even going so far as to believe that “pets are the new children and plants are the new pets”. Bunny, my daughter-in-law’s pet, is mollycoddled as if it were a baby. Whenever my daughter-in-law is away for long, the cat is put in a “pet boarding”. Bunny seems to have a distinct preference for a particular establishment. I was told the cat had friends to play with in its favourite boarding house whereas the other one left it cranky and irritated.

When travelling, an autorickshaw simply would not do. It had to be a taxi, otherwise Bunny would curl up into a ball, and get agitated and frightened. Many trips to the vet were usually required to find out why it was not purring, head bumping, or kneading. It could be a simple tummy upset but why take a chance?

Keeping in mind writer Susan Easterly’s quote, “The key to a successful new relationship between a cat and human is patience”, I have now woken up to the fact that pets can offer comfort, companionship, and emotional support. The physical activity pets call for, since you have to walk and play with them and groom them, is good exercise.

Caring for pets brings about a sense of purpose, the knowledge that you are responsible for the well-being of another living being itself instilling a sense of pride. Simply watching Bunny explore, play, and interact brought laughter, joy, and immense satisfaction. Bunny alleviated any feeling of loneliness.

But why choose a cat for a pet? Because cats are low maintenance and do not require constant attention or extensive grooming. Cats are generally more independent, adapting well to people living in urban areas. Maybe there is some truth in what polymath Albert Schweitzer said, “There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats!”

priyannaik@yahoo.com