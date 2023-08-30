ADVERTISEMENT

My Chennai of many memories and sentiments

August 30, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Ananya J

There is no difference between writing about Chennai and writing down my emotions in a personal diary. From begging my parents to buy me a Tinkle Magazine at the Chennai Central railway station to playing barefoot on the streets with my friends, Chennai is a bittersweet mixture of longing and contentment.

Every diverse setting of Chennai evokes many memories and sentiments. Every footprint on the beach sands of Chennai reflects the multiplicity of our inner worlds. Every stranger we engage with on public buses or trains is an insight into humanity. Chennai emulates the different shades of ourselves and our dynamic personalities — it grows with us as much as we grow with it.

One could be in tranquil places like the Guindy National Park or stuck on Mount Road during rush hour; one could be a curious visitor or an ordinary resident; Chennai would still make us feel like we belong. From every road we cross to every place we reach, Chennai could push us to explore, persevere through the unknown and conquer our fears, just like it did for me.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US