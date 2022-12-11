Munchies at the movies

December 11, 2022 12:37 am | Updated December 10, 2022 06:38 pm IST

When a song on raw groundnuts sung by Bhuban Badyakar, a hawker from Birbhum district in West Bengal, goes viral, I am tempted to recollect the obsession cinemagoers had with the crunchy, roasted legume a few decades ago. During the 1970s and 1980s, single-screen theatres were popular because people had not other choices for entertainment.

There were three cinema halls in our small town. Almost every show, whatever film they might be screening, would be packed. The matinee and evening shows, especially, would be overflowing with audience. Even some ardent cinema lovers would travel long distances to Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Kharagpur or Dhanbad to watch the blockbusters on their release dates. It was then considered a credit among young cinemagoers to watch a film on the first day, first show. I too used to frequent cinema halls after my graduation.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the first half of the show, there would be a 10-minute intermission. Most men would come out of the hall to go to the pungently smelling lavatories. It was usual for most of them to have tea or vegetable chops or smoke a cigarette or chew pan. One of the cinema halls in the town was popular for a food stall selling kachoris specially prepared with the flavour of Multani asafoetida. Needless to say, the stall holders in the cinema halls in those days did brisk business.

But without failure, almost every moviegoer would buy roasted groundnuts and a spice mix prepared with red chilli dust and mineral salt packed in small newspaper packets, unlike the smart packets of crispy potato chips or popcorns available today. The first few minutes in the second half of the film would be punctuated with the crunch of eating groundnuts.

I was not an exception. I could not concentrate on the film until all the groundnuts were finished. To my utter disgust, I noticed that almost every time, I would even eat rotten nuts or lumps of mud in the packet.

What seemed more astonishing to me was that every cinemagoer more or less experienced the same. In fact, the vendors who sold groundnuts would have already readied the packets to serve a large number of customers within a short span of time. Therefore, they deliberately put in some rotten or spoiled groundnuts at the bottom and good ones on the top. They did this knowing that customers had no time to examine the contents. Besides, the packets were too small and narrow to bring the rotten stuff up.

As all the vendors adopted this tactic, the moviegoers faced the same predicament. A few shifted from groundnuts to chickpeas soaked in water overnight or red peanut seeds fried in mustard oil. But I, despite my earnest endeavour, could not bid goodbye to roasted groundnuts.

Therefore, I innovated a way to get rid of that almost inevitable bother. No sooner had I bought a groundnut packet than I would keep half a dozen fresh and large groundnuts from the top of the packet reserved in the pocket of my shirt to ensure a happy ending to my snacking.

But gone are those glorious days of single-screen theatres. Two of the three cinema halls in our town have already been razed to rubble and replaced by multi-storey towers standing like their tombs. The third one named Rupkatha Cinema Hall, which was selected for shooting Koushik Ganguly’s award-winning film Cinemawala, is now standing in the middle of the town like a haunted house.

nandi.budha@gmail.com