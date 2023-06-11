Moving heaven and earth

June 11, 2023 12:08 am | Updated June 07, 2023 08:09 pm IST

Few jobs are as demanding as that of a flight attendant. How many times do we wake up on the wrong side of the bed? That day feels like a drag — we trudge through it with tousled hair, unkempt stubble and a perpetual scowl! We get irritated and flare up for the flimsiest reason!

Looking at the flight attendants, we wonder if they are a different species. How do they carry themselves prim and proper all the time? The hair is in perfect shape, the face is radiant and the dress — “tip-top”, as they say!

No one has ever spoken to you with greater concern in life! “And for you sir, what would you like to have: some tea, some coffee?” The face is held at a tilt as she listens to you with rapt attention. “Tea, but only quarter cup; with milk and sugar. And not lukewarm; make it extra hot! Some groundnuts also!” Anyone else would have cut you midway, with an incoherent “haan?” or responded with a blunt, “I am not running a hotel here! ok?” Flight attendants somehow put up with all this. Your tea is ready to your specifications.

We complain about “jet lag” for over two weeks as an excuse for unruly behaviour. Think about these attendants. They are sitting in a jet all the time. Their body-clock must be so messed up, never knowing when it is lunch or dinner, day or night!

ADVERTISEMENT

Their job starts right at the beginning. After the overhead bins are closed, they demonstrate how to wear the seat belt, what to do if there is an emergency, how to don the oxygen mask, and if the plane falls into the ocean, how to inflate the floatation device. There are only two types of people in the audience. One set does not care and is fast asleep. The other type is the non-believer. He taunts, “Once the plane falls into the ocean, I must inflate this floatation device with water all around me? Are you serious?” The flight attendant must sound convincing. It is a tough act.

When the plane experiences turbulence and is wobbly, the attendant is like an acrobat — she maintains the balance and continues the service, without a single spill.

Each journey has those difficult people to deal with – the child howling continuously and the forever disgruntled passenger, “Where is my blanket? Why is wine not served on this flight? Why is the restroom so dirty?” The flight-attendant must address the problem and maintain that poise all the time.

And as you walk out of the plane, she smiles gently with the trailing words, “Thank you for flying with us!”

shankar.ccpp@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.