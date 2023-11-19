Morsels on the screen

November 19, 2023 12:17 am | Updated November 18, 2023 02:14 pm IST

Imagine queuing up at a street food stall with hundreds of people, waiting for that steaming Dum Biryani. But it is 2 a.m. This is the new norm in the age of social media. With the rise of influencers and food bloggers and the allure of capturing the perfect meal, these platforms have significantly altered the ways we view and interact with food. Influenced by this, a significant section of the population has veered away from the traditional diets. While this change is not a bad thing, it has led to a worrisome shift towards unhealthy eating habits, especially when it comes to late-night feasting and the pursuit of “social media hotspots”.

Instagram, in particular, has played a pivotal role in shaping these new dietary preferences. Its visual nature places a premium on aesthetics, with the focus squarely on how food looks rather than how it nourishes the body. The videos of dripping cheeseburgers and sugar-coated desserts act like a magnet, luring us into the uncharted waters of late-night gluttony. These visuals trigger cravings, making us yearn for instant gratification. The thrill of joining the queue in the early hours, sharing images, and revelling in the collective excitement can be intoxicating. Nowadays, it is not unusual to find individuals queuing up at food stalls at midnight or 4 a.m. to savour these “must-tries.”

However, the consequences are far from delightful. While the appeal of these “viral trends” are undeniable, it’s essential to shine a light on the darker side of this culinary revolution. One of the most concerning trends is the rise of late-night snacking and early-morning food frenzy. Food enthusiasts line up for these culinary adventures, driven by the thrill of showing their followers another gastronomic exploit. They often paint midnight snacking as an essential part of nightlife, and that if you are not indulging in these habits, you are missing out on the true essence of a nocturnal life.

The impact it creates on India’s younger generation is particularly alarming. With social media as a constant companion, young adults are more susceptible to these dietary trends. They often idolise content creators who indulge in these late-night feasts without understanding the long-term health consequences, which include the disruption of the body’s circadian rhythm and a strain on the digestive system. Late-night feasting disrupts metabolism, often leading to weight gain, disrupted sleep patterns, and even an increased risk of metabolic disorders.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is time to recall the saying, “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.” It still holds value, even in the modern age, for a reason. It sums up the time-tested principle of maintaining a well-balanced diet for overall health. A substantial breakfast provides the energy needed for a productive day, and a lighter dinner aids in peaceful sleep and efficient digestion. In contrast, these unregulated food habits place an undue burden on the digestive system when it should be resting and the circadian rhythm, which is finely tuned to ensure optimal digestion and well-being. Our body is not equipped to handle heavy, calorie-packed meals during resting hours. It could result in disturbed sleep, indigestion, and an increased risk of obesity.

This is not about demonising the occasional indulgence but rather acknowledging that constant exposure to tempting, high-calorie foods can lead us down a perilous path. It’s not a grand conspiracy to make India obese; it’s the unintended consequence of social media companies’ business models. They thrive on engagement, and what is more engaging than enticing food content and violence?

It is time to recognise the potential harm associated with incessant exposure to unhealthy eating patterns.

Social media influencers, with their reach and relatability, can play a pivotal role in this education. They can collaborate with experts in nutrition to create content that educates their followers about the importance of a balanced diet and the potential consequences of unhealthy eating habits.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are not just meals; they are pillars of our health. By adhering to the age-old adage and embracing a balanced approach to food, with healthy day-night habits, we can savour the present without compromising our future.

sajrajs24@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.