Morning alarm

Jayam Anantharaman

My mother-in-law was visiting. We had a very pleasant day with her; she had many interesting stories to tell us about her work as a tax consultant. After dinner we chatted about various matters, generally enjoying a relaxed evening.

It was time to go to bed. We bade good-night and retired. The next thing I knew, I was roused from sound slumber by strange sounds emanating from the next room, where my mother-in-law was sleeping. I checked the time: it was 4-30 am. Upon listening carefully, it sounded like somewhat like a drone flying, bees humming - what was it? Then after a few minutes, some guttural sounds and a fit of coughing. Alarmed, I tried to rouse my husband, “Hey, wake up! Your mother seems to be having some problem.” But he merely turned to the other side saying, “Nothing, it’s nothing, go to sleep.”

The sounds continued and I could not rest in peace. I got up and knocked on mother-in-law’s door. There was no response. I dared to push open the door slowly, and peeped into the room. There was the old lady sitting on her bed, eyes closed, upright, her hands in chinmudra pose! When I entered the room she was disturbed in her meditation and opened her eyes enquiringly.

I blurted out my anxiety. Then she laughed and said, “Oh! Don’t worry! I am doing meditation and yoga in the brahma muhurta, that is, early morning well before sunrise. I practise pranayama at this time, and this is the secret of my good health in old age.”

I was relieved and happy and made a mental resolution that I will try to emulate her example in my life as well.