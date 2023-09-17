HamberMenu
Month of prayers and purchases
The Tamil month of Aadi triggers a devotional and shopping fervour

September 17, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

Lakshmi Sundaram
After temple visits, people flock to malls.

After temple visits, people flock to malls. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Come Aadi, it’s festive time in Tamil Nadu. The city of Chennai wakes up to announcements on television, magazines and newspapers of sales, discounts and bargains. The people naturally look for sizeable, tempting reductions in prices of electronic goods, textiles and so on.

Aadi is also a month heralding religious fervour. People flock to temples of their favourite deities in the city or in nearby towns or villages. The residents wake up to devotional songs of the month from the nearby temple, Men and women, young and old get ready quickly to rush to the temples and pray. They also listen to devotional music. Listening to these devotional songs by famous singers, they stand in a trance and pray. After the music, they enter the sanctum sanctorum and concentrate on pujas.

The temple authorities have a tough time controlling the crowd without being rude to them. After the prayer for good times and happenings, the devotees naturally look for the prasad and receive it with great devotion. They go around the temple chanting mantras.

As the day progresses, the mood changes to a different subject — flocking to shops with sales and discounts. The greatest attractions are the textile showrooms. Standing in long queues does not deter the revellers. Going round and round, they pick up whatever attracts them and their purchases go to the cash counters.

Come September, it’s the same shopping spree in Belgium where I had lived for three years. People visit London just to participate in the winter and summer sales. So people are the same everywhere.

drgsundaram@yahoo.com

